At home, CEOs learn to face the camera

With the distance of working-from-home, the personal life has also become part of the professional space, giving more creditability to the leader’s image. When Arvind Subramanium, managing director and chief executive officer of real estate business Mahindra Lifespaces, suffered a back spasm, he conducted a video conference while lying in his bed. To avoid embarrassment, he had switched off the video but it turned out that his team could see his supine posture. “My three children keep demanding devices and spaces at home while I’m in meetings and my employees hear them screaming," he says, laughing, adding that needs to improve his tech skills more.