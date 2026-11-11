Audi Q3 review: A luxury SUV designed for the simple joy of driving

It is an ideal setting to experience just how nimble and agile the new Q3 feels. The steering is light, making the car easy to manoeuvre and turn around, yet remains responsive and sharp when the road gets interesting. Within the first few kilometres, I have a big smile on my face. The engine is creamy smooth but delightfully lively. It’s still a 2-litre unit, but power has gone up to 204hp and 320Nm of torque. What really thrills me is the way the power is delivered. Put your foot down and there’s a satisfying surge of torque. Nipping in and out of traffic is a breeze, and overtaking comes effortlessly. The Q3 feels light on its feet.