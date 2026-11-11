Audi Q3 review: A luxury SUV designed for the simple joy of driving

It’s a sweltering hot day in Goa, and I’m only too happy to get out of the sun and into the new Audi Q3. First things first: blast the AC. As the cabin cools down, I take a moment to look around. The redesigned Q3 makes a strong first impression, with a cabin that feels properly luxurious. Textured fabric across the dashboard is complemented by a wood-finish panel, while the highlight is the curved twin-screen setup.
It’s a sweltering hot day in Goa, and I’m only too happy to get out of the sun and into the new Audi Q3. First things first: blast the AC. As the cabin cools down, I take a moment to look around. The redesigned Q3 makes a strong first impression, with a cabin that feels properly luxurious. Textured fabric across the dashboard is complemented by a wood-finish panel, while the highlight is the curved twin-screen setup.
The Q3 is an important car for Audi in India, particularly as the carmaker looks to regain some ground after a relatively quiet spell in the market. One of its biggest volume drivers, the all-new SUV arrives with a redesigned exterior, a tech-rich cabin, more power and sharper driving dynamics. And there’s plenty to explore.
The Q3 is an important car for Audi in India, particularly as the carmaker looks to regain some ground after a relatively quiet spell in the market. One of its biggest volume drivers, the all-new SUV arrives with a redesigned exterior, a tech-rich cabin, more power and sharper driving dynamics. And there’s plenty to explore.
Sharp and understated
The 12.8-inch infotainment screen and 11.9-inch instrument cluster are sharp, respond quickly and offer a wide range of functions and settings. I particularly like that Audi hasn’t gone overboard with touch controls. Alongside the screens are physical shortcut buttons and a proper volume control. It’s a sensible mix of digital technology and conventional controls, making the cabin easy to use without having to navigate endless menus for every little function.
There’s also wireless charging, while the relocation of the gear selector frees up useful space between the front seats. It now sits on a fixed bar behind the steering wheel, with the right-hand side handling gear selection and the left controlling functions such as the wipers and lights. The arrangement can seem confusing initially, particularly with the lights and wipers combined on the left, but once you get used to it, the controls feel intuitive. The space freed up on the centre console is now put to better use with additional storage and cup holders.
One of the more interesting features is the extensive lighting customization. The Q3 lets you choose from different digital light signatures for the exterior, allowing you to personalize how the car lights up when you turn it on or off. The customization extends to the cabin, where you can adjust the ambient lighting colours, intensity and illuminated surfaces. It adds a little theatre to the experience, although it’s not quite as impressive as what you’d find in a Mercedes car.
There’s also Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker Sonos sound system, with different sound presets that let you tailor the audio to your preferences.
The drive experience
Drive modes include Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency and Off-road, offering options for different driving conditions and preferences.
There are, however, a couple of significant omissions: ventilated seats, particularly useful in Indian conditions, and a 360-degree camera. That said, the air-conditioning works remarkably well. With temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius in Goa, the cabin cools down effectively. I shut the panoramic sunroof to keep the heat out and head off towards Goa’s narrow, winding roads.
It is an ideal setting to experience just how nimble and agile the new Q3 feels. The steering is light, making the car easy to manoeuvre and turn around, yet remains responsive and sharp when the road gets interesting. Within the first few kilometres, I have a big smile on my face. The engine is creamy smooth but delightfully lively. It’s still a 2-litre unit, but power has gone up to 204hp and 320Nm of torque. What really thrills me is the way the power is delivered. Put your foot down and there’s a satisfying surge of torque. Nipping in and out of traffic is a breeze, and overtaking comes effortlessly. The Q3 feels light on its feet.
As the road winds through a series of bends, the SUV is eager to change direction and genuinely enjoyable through corners. On the last stretch of my drive, leading up to a scenic hilltop, I encounter a particularly bad patch of road. There is a hint of firmness in the suspension, but it’s a reassuring sort of firmness. The ride remains plush enough to deliver the comfort you’d expect from a luxury SUV.
With the ocean in the background, the Q3’s silhouette feels familiar, but the edges have been softened. The large grille dominates the front, with the Audi rings firmly in the spotlight. The headlamps now have a split design, with daytime running lights featuring three distinctive light signatures positioned above the Digital LED Matrix lamps. It rides on 18-inch wheels, while chrome accents run along the window sills. At the rear, an LED light bar connects the tail-lamps, lending the SUV a more contemporary appearance.
The changes are evolutionary rather than radical, but they give the Q3 a fresher identity.
Interestingly, boot capacity has reduced slightly to 488 litres. However, it doesn’t look or feel particularly small. There’s still enough room for a fair amount of luggage, while the flexible rear seats add to its practicality. You can slide them forward or fold them down to free up more space when required. The overall dimensions have also increased, giving the Q3 a slightly larger footprint.
Who is it for?
Audi says 83% of Q3 owners drive their cars themselves, which explains the emphasis on the front-seat experience and driving dynamics. But this is India, and there will still be buyers who prefer to be chauffeured. While the wheelbase remains unchanged, the slightly reduced boot capacity appears to have made room for a little more space in the rear. Legroom is better, and headroom is generous, too. The rear bench also slides and reclines, making it easy to find a comfortable position. The middle passenger, however, has to contend with a large transmission tunnel, making the rear seat better suited to two adults than three. There are two USB charging ports and climate controls for the three-zone air-conditioning system, but rear sunshades are missing.
The new Audi Q3 has plenty going for it. The styling is fresh, the cabin feels premium and the technology is thoughtfully integrated. Most importantly, it gets the fundamentals right, striking a good balance between performance, handling and ride comfort. Ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera would have been welcome additions, while the rear bench isn’t ideal for three adults.
At ₹52 lakh onwards, it is also on the expensive side, particularly given the omissions and the absence of a long-wheelbase version. Yet the Q3 is a polished, engaging SUV. Its real strength lies in the driving experience, and if that is what matters most to you, the price may be easier to justify.
Renuka Kirpalani is the editor of Auto Mashable India.