Audi Q3 review: A luxury SUV designed for the simple joy of driving

It’s a sweltering hot day in Goa, and I’m only too happy to get out of the sun and into the new Audi Q3. First things first: blast the AC. As the cabin cools down, I take a moment to look around. The redesigned Q3 makes a strong first impression, with a cabin that feels properly luxurious. Textured fabric across the dashboard is complemented by a wood-finish panel, while the highlight is the curved twin-screen setup.