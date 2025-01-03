Audi Q7: A luxury seven-seater gets a stylish makeover
SummaryNew tech features and exterior refinements enhance comfort in the Audi Q7 but some much-needed updates are missing
The Audi Q7, a car popular among India’s film stars, has long been a symbol of luxury and practicality. With its combination of reliability and solid build quality, it has been the go-to seven-seater SUV. I drove one from Germany to India when it was first launched, and it just munches the miles. However, since its debut, the Q7 has faced tough competition and to keep pace, Audi has recently updated it.
The changes aren’t immediately obvious. The front now features a wider grille with vertical chrome elements for a more striking appearance, while the Matrix LED headlights sport a more intricate design. The Audi rings have been updated to a new 2D design, and the bumpers are sportier. The side profile largely remains unchanged, though the new 20-inch wheels (up from 19 inches) and refreshed alloy design add a modern touch.