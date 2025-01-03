Audi Q7: A luxury seven-seater gets a stylish makeover

The Audi Q7, a car popular among India’s film stars, has long been a symbol of luxury and practicality. With its combination of reliability and solid build quality, it has been the go-to seven-seater SUV. I drove one from Germany to India when it was first launched, and it just munches the miles. However, since its debut, the Q7 has faced tough competition and to keep pace, Audi has recently updated it.

The changes aren’t immediately obvious. The front now features a wider grille with vertical chrome elements for a more striking appearance, while the Matrix LED headlights sport a more intricate design. The Audi rings have been updated to a new 2D design, and the bumpers are sportier. The side profile largely remains unchanged, though the new 20-inch wheels (up from 19 inches) and refreshed alloy design add a modern touch.

At the rear, the LED tail lamps have been redesigned, and there are trapezoidal exhausts. While the design has been around for a while, it still looks sleek and sophisticated.

Inside, the Q7’s cabin gets new open-pore wood on the dashboard and door panels, enhancing its premium feel. The dual-screen layout remains unchanged. While the design hasn’t evolved drastically, the build quality remains top-tier. One standout feature is the haptic feedback on the screens, which adds a more intuitive touch. Despite these updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain missing.

On the tech front, the Q7 is well equipped, offering features like an electrically folding third row, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, a premium B&O 19-speaker system, four-zone climate control, and manual rear-seat blinds. But ventilated seats—now standard in many less luxurious vehicles—are absent.

In terms of safety, the Q7 comes with eight airbags, park assist plus with a 360-degree camera, cruise control, lane departure warning, among other standard features. It, however, does not offer a full ADAS suite.

Dimensions remain unchanged, and interior space, especially in the front and middle rows, is still impressive. The seats are comfortable, and while I was able to squeeze into the third row, it’s best suited for children. When folded flat, the third row opens up a massive boot space. A point to note is that there is no spare wheel; the tyres are not run-flat; and the car comes with only a puncture repair kit.

Powering the Q7 is a familiar 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol engine producing 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.6 seconds, meaning it’s no slouch. The engine delivers a strong, linear acceleration, and its refinement enhances the overall luxurious feel. Gear shifts are smooth, providing an effortless driving experience, while the Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling on winding roads.

For those sitting in the middle row, the Q7’s adaptive air suspension offers multiple settings to enhance comfort. In comfort mode, the ride is plush at low speeds, making it ideal for city driving. However, over particularly uneven roads, the suspension can feel a bit too soft, causing some movement. Dynamic mode firms things up, providing a more composed ride without compromising comfort. There’s also an Individual mode that allows for personalised adjustments to the engine, gearbox, and suspension settings to allow the best combination of performance and ride.

While the Q7 hasn’t undergone dramatic changes, it remains a luxurious, spacious SUV, with a refined engine and a smooth driving experience. The core qualities that made the Q7 appealing still hold strong. The updates may be modest, but sometimes, less is more.

The car’s pricing starts at ₹88 lakh. It competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5, which offer more modern features but come at a higher price. With its competitive pricing, the Q7 may still hold an edge in value.

Renuka Kirpalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.