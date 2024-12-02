What’s new with the latest Audi Q8? Not much

The new Audi Q8 is essentially a Q7 with a roofline that flows down to the rear, making it an SUV coupe. It is the brand’s flagship SUV and has been around for 5 years since it was first launched. Normally cars get significant changes in a 5 year cycle, but while it’s electric sibling the Q8 e-tron has seen the bigger transformation, the updates on the internal combustion version of the Q8 are milder.

The changes are largely cosmetic and nothing has changed mechanically. Driving through the chaos of Mumbai on a wet rainy day, I’m thinking that’s really not a bad thing. The cabin cuts out the hubbub of the city, wafting you to spaces in a calm, serene manner.

The 3.0 litre petrol engine, while strong, delivers its power in a creamy smooth manner. Overtakes come easily, driving feels easy and the Q8 never feels too large behind the wheel. The entire experience is one that feels luxurious and refined.

Where it really excels is in its ride quality, which just flattens out the road, keeping passengers comfortable no matter what the road condition is under the wheels. The driver always has a huge sense of security, whether barreling down a highway or winding round a road: the Q8 always maintains its composure.

There are drive modes and one can toggle between them to have a more relaxed or more dynamic drive experience. The mild hybrid system means that when you are coasting along you are also being more fuel efficient. When I arrive in Colaba after battling the weather and the inordinate amount of traffic, I feel surprisingly calm and a lot of it boils down the the fact that the Q8 does all the heavy lifting. You arrive at your destination unfettered whether you are behind the wheel or in the back seat. As a luxury SUV, the Q8 does the job just right.

A big reason to buy the Q8 is the way it looks, and so thankfully not much has changed there. The grille has a sharper look though, not octagonal in shape, with metallic looking inserts that make it stand out. The air dams are now larger and flare out on either side of the grille on the lower half of the bumper, adding a sense of strength.

The headlamps are now LED matrix and that is a good addition, not only because they work really well, but also because you can choose from a menu of styles to have your own DRL signature graphic. The reason these lights are better is because they increase the throw of light at higher speed and also adjust to oncoming traffic ensuring you never blind the opposing car.

Around the side of the Q8, the handsome profile remains identical, with the only changes being the model name inscribed into the B-pillar, and the new triple-spoke, graphite-coloured alloy design for the 21 inch wheels. The red brake callipers are also new and bring in a sporty touch.

In the rear of the car you get OLED taillights that can also be customised into four different signatures patterns. These rear lights have a proximity sensor function which mean if a car gets too close they light up in warning. The headlamp and tail lamps also have unique little dance sequences when you lock and unlock the car to let you know that they are on or off.

Open the door at night and you might get a little fright, a little lizard graphic with the Audi rings are projected on to the floor as a puddle lamp. Inside the cabin the layout is pretty much the same and that’s not a bad thing. The dashboard still looks modern with its hi-gloss finish, dual screens for information and entertainment, and car functions stacked in the centre.

While they look cool they are not really as functional as one would like because operating the air conditioning controls or other functions that are on the lower screen means taking your eyes off the road.

The virtual cockpit however is still a delight to use, with its sharp graphics and great layouts. You now also get 4-zone climate controls and a Band & Olufsen sound system. The amount of space remains unchanged, and the cabin feels spacious, with the panoramic sunroof adding to the airy feel. The rear seats are roomy and comfortable as well, and have everything that one needs. You get a large 605 litre boot that can pack in all your luggage. With the seats flipped down the boot opens up even more room.

Renuka Kripalani is consulting editor, Autocar India.