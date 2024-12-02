What’s new with the latest Audi Q8? Not much
SummaryFive years since it was launched, the Audi Q8 undergoes a revamp that is not revolutionary, but understated
The new Audi Q8 is essentially a Q7 with a roofline that flows down to the rear, making it an SUV coupe. It is the brand’s flagship SUV and has been around for 5 years since it was first launched. Normally cars get significant changes in a 5 year cycle, but while it’s electric sibling the Q8 e-tron has seen the bigger transformation, the updates on the internal combustion version of the Q8 are milder.
The changes are largely cosmetic and nothing has changed mechanically. Driving through the chaos of Mumbai on a wet rainy day, I’m thinking that’s really not a bad thing. The cabin cuts out the hubbub of the city, wafting you to spaces in a calm, serene manner.
Also read: Apple user? Phishing, deepfake threats on macOS are not uncommon anymore
The 3.0 litre petrol engine, while strong, delivers its power in a creamy smooth manner. Overtakes come easily, driving feels easy and the Q8 never feels too large behind the wheel. The entire experience is one that feels luxurious and refined.