What’s new with the latest Audi Q8? Not much

There are drive modes and one can toggle between them to have a more relaxed or more dynamic drive experience. The mild hybrid system means that when you are coasting along you are also being more fuel efficient. When I arrive in Colaba after battling the weather and the inordinate amount of traffic, I feel surprisingly calm and a lot of it boils down the the fact that the Q8 does all the heavy lifting. You arrive at your destination unfettered whether you are behind the wheel or in the back seat. As a luxury SUV, the Q8 does the job just right.