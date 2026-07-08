Audi SQ8 review: A smooth and comfortable ride that is a cross between a luxury cruiser and a performance SUV

Priced at ₹1.17 crore, the SQ8 faces competition from the more affordable Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and the more hardcore Porsche Cayenne GTS. Yet what makes the SQ8 stand out is its ability to combine the best traits of both its siblings. It can raise your adrenaline levels on an empty road and soothe you through city chaos with equal ease. Perhaps that is why the Audi SQ8 succeeds as the perfect middle child. It does not try to be the sensible one or the outrageous one. Instead, it takes the best qualities of both and creates something uniquely appealing in the middle.