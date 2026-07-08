Audi SQ8 review: A smooth and comfortable ride that is a cross between a luxury cruiser and a performance SUV

It’s remarkable how different children from the same family can be. The same could be said of the Audi SUV family. The Q8 is calm, refined and composed, while the RS Q8 is the wild child with a serious attitude problem. Sitting squarely between them is the Audi SQ8 — and being the middle child is never easy. Expectations come from both ends of the spectrum. So, does the SQ8 strike the perfect balance?
It’s remarkable how different children from the same family can be. The same could be said of the Audi SUV family. The Q8 is calm, refined and composed, while the RS Q8 is the wild child with a serious attitude problem. Sitting squarely between them is the Audi SQ8 — and being the middle child is never easy. Expectations come from both ends of the spectrum. So, does the SQ8 strike the perfect balance?
Mumbai traffic is dense, chaotic and unforgiving. It’s 44 degrees Celsius outside, horns are blaring and tempers are fraying. Cabin temperatures can rise just as quickly, but the SQ8 seems completely unfazed. The air-conditioning cools the interior rapidly without the fan sounding as though it is preparing for take-off, while the 8-speed transmission quietly and unobtrusively goes about its business in stop-start traffic. In Comfort mode, the SQ8 feels remarkably similar to the regular Q8—smooth, relaxed and surprisingly easy to live with.
Mumbai traffic is dense, chaotic and unforgiving. It’s 44 degrees Celsius outside, horns are blaring and tempers are fraying. Cabin temperatures can rise just as quickly, but the SQ8 seems completely unfazed. The air-conditioning cools the interior rapidly without the fan sounding as though it is preparing for take-off, while the 8-speed transmission quietly and unobtrusively goes about its business in stop-start traffic. In Comfort mode, the SQ8 feels remarkably similar to the regular Q8—smooth, relaxed and surprisingly easy to live with.
Soon enough, the chaos clears and I find myself on open roads, where the SQ8 reveals its wilder side. I switch into Sport mode and a deep growl becomes my soundtrack as a wave of torque surges me forward. It doesn’t quite slam me into the seat like its bigger sibling, the RS Q8, but there’s enough of its character here to keep your heart rate elevated.
After all, its heart comes straight from that older sibling—a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 507hp and 770Nm of torque. That’s enough to launch the SUV from 0-100kph in just 4.1 seconds. I bury the throttle and immediately break into a grin. But it’s not just the acceleration that makes the SQ8 special; it’s the soundtrack. The deep V8 rumble, accompanied by pops and crackles on downshifts, turns every burst of speed into an event.
What really makes the SQ8 the perfect middle child, though, is the way it handles. In Comfort mode, the steering is light and effortless, making city driving easy. Increase the pace and it gains weight and precision, delivering a reassuring sense of connection. Grip levels are immense and the balance is surprisingly car-like. More than once, you’ll forget you’re driving a 2.2-tonne SUV.
Push harder and the SQ8 genuinely comes alive. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system works brilliantly to keep it balanced and composed, lending the big Audi an agility that defies its size.
While its heart comes from the RS Q8, its ride quality is much closer to the regular Q8. Bumps, potholes and rough patches are dispatched with impressive composure, keeping passengers well insulated from the worst of our roads. Rear-seat occupants will be just as content as the person behind the wheel. You can even adjust the ride height, although most owners are unlikely ever to need to.
Visually, the SQ8 could easily be mistaken for either of its siblings at first glance, but the details set it apart. There’s the large grille surround, available in silver or black, 21-inch alloy wheels with optional 22-inch units, and the signature quad exhaust outlets at the rear. Inside, sports seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel and metallic trim elements lend the cabin a more purposeful feel. The 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit gets sportier graphics, while the equipment list is extensive.
Yes, there are ventilated seats, wireless charging and all the luxury features you would expect at this price point. However, the absence of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feels like a surprising omission in 2026.
What you do get, though, is a superb 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The climate controls are housed within the lower touchscreen and prove intuitive enough once you are familiar with them. Rear passengers get their own climate controls, powered sunshades and generous levels of space and comfort that remain every bit as good as in the Q8. The boot is large enough to swallow multiple suitcases, making the practicality-to-fun ratio impressively high.
Priced at ₹1.17 crore, the SQ8 faces competition from the more affordable Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 and the more hardcore Porsche Cayenne GTS. Yet what makes the SQ8 stand out is its ability to combine the best traits of both its siblings. It can raise your adrenaline levels on an empty road and soothe you through city chaos with equal ease. Perhaps that is why the Audi SQ8 succeeds as the perfect middle child. It does not try to be the sensible one or the outrageous one. Instead, it takes the best qualities of both and creates something uniquely appealing in the middle.
AUDI SQ8 SPECS
Engine : 4.0 L twin-turbo V8
Power: 507 hp
Torque: 770 Nm
0-100: 4.1s
Transmission: 8-speed automatic, Quattro AWD
L: 5004mm
W: 1995mm
H: 1708mm
WB: 2998mm
Boot: 604L
Renuka Kirpalani is the editor of Auto Mashable India.