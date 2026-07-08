Audi SQ8 review: A smooth and comfortable ride that is a cross between a luxury cruiser and a performance SUV

It’s remarkable how different children from the same family can be. The same could be said of the Audi SUV family. The Q8 is calm, refined and composed, while the RS Q8 is the wild child with a serious attitude problem. Sitting squarely between them is the Audi SQ8 — and being the middle child is never easy. Expectations come from both ends of the spectrum. So, does the SQ8 strike the perfect balance?