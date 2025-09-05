When avoiding an app brings peace—and some problems
Everyday life in urban India is built around apps. The next decade of digital life may not be about mass exits, but about creating digital boundaries
Murali Neelakantan, 52, has a set system for Saturday evenings. The Mumbai-based retired lawyer plays volleyball with his neighbours, a game that requires at least eight players. The group coordinates on WhatsApp, but Murali, who refuses to use the app, has his own arrangement. “Every Saturday morning, someone posts in the group to check who’s in for the evening. Once they get a sense, one of them messages me via SMS: just a simple ‘5?’" he says. “If I reply ‘yes,’ I’ll get another message later saying ‘game on.’ That’s all I need."
It is, as he admits, “annoying for them," but the system has worked for a decade. To him, it’s proof that connection doesn’t have to be mediated by endless notifications. “If someone really wants me there, they’ll make the effort to reach out personally. That feels more meaningful." Murali doesn’t use WhatsApp, Instagram, banking or UPI apps. “I ask myself: does it add anything to my life? The answer is no. I’d rather spend that energy elsewhere."