When avoiding an app brings peace—and some problems

Murali Neelakantan, 52, has a set system for Saturday evenings. The Mumbai-based retired lawyer plays volleyball with his neighbours, a game that requires at least eight players. The group coordinates on WhatsApp, but Murali, who refuses to use the app, has his own arrangement. “Every Saturday morning, someone posts in the group to check who’s in for the evening. Once they get a sense, one of them messages me via SMS: just a simple ‘5?’" he says. “If I reply ‘yes,’ I’ll get another message later saying ‘game on.’ That’s all I need."

It is, as he admits, “annoying for them," but the system has worked for a decade. To him, it’s proof that connection doesn’t have to be mediated by endless notifications. “If someone really wants me there, they’ll make the effort to reach out personally. That feels more meaningful." Murali doesn’t use WhatsApp, Instagram, banking or UPI apps. “I ask myself: does it add anything to my life? The answer is no. I’d rather spend that energy elsewhere."

Bengaluru-based therapist Deepti Chandy, COO of Anna Chandy & Associates, has noticed this in her practice. “These small refusals—not being in a group, not being instantly available—can unsettle others. In India, immediacy has become etiquette. So if you’re not on a platform, it can be perceived as avoidance or even rudeness," she says.

Everyday life in urban India is built around apps. Bills are split on UPI, groceries arrive in 10 minutes or less, rides appear at the tap of a screen. Instagram and WhatsApp are as much tools of work as they are of leisure. In this culture of default connectivity, opting out can feel unthinkable. Yet a small but growing number of users are stepping away, not because they can’t keep up, but because they no longer want to.

The choice often brings clarity and calm. But it also disrupts the smooth choreography others have come to expect: a friend who won’t pay by QR code, a colleague who won’t respond on WhatsApp, a peer missing from Instagram Reels. These small refusals slow down the frictionless tempo of app life, and sometimes even come across as indifference.

For most people in their early 20s, Instagram is where life unfolds—friendships, work leads, jokes, even politics. Pune-based graphic designer Anvi Mangalmurti, 23, has taken herself out of that current. She doesn’t use any social media apps to connect with friends, and even those closest to her don’t know what she follows on her private account on Instagram. “It’s not about avoiding technology, it’s about deciding where I want to show up," she says.

Her distance wasn’t sudden. In high school, she noticed how quickly checking likes turned into a compulsion. Deleting the account where she used to follow people was the only way to break the cycle. Today, her social media is pared down to a hidden profile that follows only dance and design—hobbies she prefers to keep separate from her social circle. “It’s not social," she insists, “it’s functional." That choice has sharpened her focus, but it also leaves her on the margins. “At work, when people joke about a trending Reel, I’ll just sit there, not knowing what they’re talking about. Sometimes I feel left out. But it’s better than getting pulled back into the loop."

Chandy says these boundaries are increasingly common among younger clients. “They want the creative or professional value of platforms, but not the comparison or compulsive engagement. It’s rarely about quitting technology entirely, it’s about rewriting the terms of use."

From reels to real

Vatsal Chowdhary, 22, an engineering student in Bengaluru, deleted Instagram for similar reasons, not appearances, but time. “I used to check Reels every time I was waiting somewhere—in a line, in a taxi, even in the lift," he recalls. Replacing Instagram with YouTube Shorts helped him taper off, and soon he stopped doomscrolling altogether. “I’ve even started playing chess instead. It’s more stimulating than Reels."

His digital boundaries extend to shopping too. A Reddit deep-dive into quick-commerce convinced him to avoid 10-minute delivery platforms. “No one really needs groceries in 10 minutes," he says. “I’d rather get some daily steps in, support the neighbourhood shop, and know I’m not contributing to that pressure."

There are inconveniences: friends sometimes have to screenshot Instagram posts to share with him, and he misses being part of a meme-sharing group. But missing out, he says, has its own appeal. “It means I actually have more to talk about when I meet my friends in person. It feels like a conversation, not just commentary on the same Reel everyone saw."

Chandy notes that this sense of control is central. “Younger clients often describe a kind of pride when they resist compulsive use. It’s not about cutting off entirely, but about creating a life that isn’t dictated by notifications. That pride becomes part of the reward."

In Delhi, businessman Kanishk Astir, 37, has taken a more uncompromising stand. He has never installed UPI, ride-hailing or quick-commerce apps—because he doesn’t see why he should. “People say I’m missing out on discounts or convenience. But if privacy is the price, I’d rather do without," he says. Astir prefers neighbourhood markets where he knows the vendors, pays by card or cash, and shops at a slower pace. “These quick-commerce startups aren’t innovative, they’re exploitative. They rely on cheap labour and undercut local vendors."

His stance, once dismissed as old-fashioned, now echoes wider debates. RBI data shows UPI is central to reported digital payment fraud, from fake QR codes to impersonation scams. Consumer groups have also flagged that groceries are often cheaper in stores than on delivery apps, despite the promise of value. And across quick-commerce and ride-hailing, gig workers bear the brunt of this convenience—underpaid, overworked and pushed to meet punishing timelines.

“The narrative around convenience hides the human cost," says Chandy. “These apps have normalised speed as a default expectation. Saying no is not just about safety or principle, it’s about questioning what kind of systems we are enabling."

Not everyone resists as firmly. For Mumbai-based finance professional Seema Talwar, 45, boundaries are gentler but deliberate. A comment from her daughter made her rethink evening screen time. “One evening she asked why I didn’t want to spend time with her while I was scrolling. That was the nudge I needed," she says. Now, when she leaves work, her phone stays aside. She also has a rule: no phone in the gym or on walks. “If it’s urgent, people can reach my husband or kids. Otherwise, it can wait."

These refusals are still rare. Most users continue to prefer frictionless convenience. But the fact that educated, tech-savvy people—once the earliest adopters—are now experimenting with withdrawal is telling. It suggests the next decade of digital life in India may not be about mass exits, but about curation: choosing where to be present, and where to draw a line. As Chandy says, “Boundaries are not about isolation. They are about reclaiming space, energy, and intention."

The ripple effects are most visible in relationships. Digital boundaries force others to adjust, making an extra effort to text outside the group, or remembering that dinner plans can’t just be dropped in a WhatsApp thread. Sometimes, these workarounds foster intimacy. Other times, they create friction. But they underline a shift in etiquette. For years, speed and availability were equated with consideration. Now, a minority of users are asking: What if slowing down is its own form of respect?

In a world designed for seamless flow, that pause may be the most radical act of all.

Anoushka Madan is a Mumbai-based freelance lifestyle writer. She posts @noushontheinternet.