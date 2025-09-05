When avoiding an app brings peace—and some problems

Her distance wasn’t sudden. In high school, she noticed how quickly checking likes turned into a compulsion. Deleting the account where she used to follow people was the only way to break the cycle. Today, her social media is pared down to a hidden profile that follows only dance and design—hobbies she prefers to keep separate from her social circle. “It’s not social," she insists, “it’s functional." That choice has sharpened her focus, but it also leaves her on the margins. “At work, when people joke about a trending Reel, I’ll just sit there, not knowing what they’re talking about. Sometimes I feel left out. But it’s better than getting pulled back into the loop."