Bain Capital’s Amit Chandra on grooming future leaders for social change

The idea of giving was inculcated in Amit Chandra by his mother and sister. Though money was scarce for the middle-class family, he volunteered his time and contributed with his skills instead.

Over a period of time, Chandra grasped the concept of ‘giving while living’ after meeting leaders like Venkat Krishnan, founder of GiveIndia, understanding the teachings of Guru Nanak and reading about American businessman, Chuck Feeney. It shaped the idea of philanthropy early on in his career.

“Between my wife, Archana, and I, we didn’t have much spare income after paying for accommodation, but given how much the largesse of others had shaped me, I wanted to start giving back early on,” says Mumbai-based Chandra, 57, Chairman, Bain Capital India, and Founder of ATE Chandra Foundation.

Advertisement

Also Read | Transform your passion from a hobby into a high-value skill

They started out by supporting education as a cause, working closely with organisations like Akanksha Foundation. By the time Chandra launched Bain Capital India in 2008, the couple decided to give away most of their income in order to support and engage with other NGOs.

A few years later, they set up the ATE Chandra Foundation with their friend, Anuj Bhagwati, and once Bain Capital India found its feet, Chandra decided to dedicate more time towards social causes. Balancing the two roles has been possible by setting clear priorities and building strong teams that operate with trust and autonomy.

“Bain has an apprenticeship culture where learning and leadership go hand-in-hand. I was a big beneficiary of that and I am grateful that the colleagues I hired 17 years ago now run the office and have taken the franchise to the next level,” he says.

Advertisement

Chandra believes that India is in the golden age of philanthropy, where it will move from a few individuals to CSRs, professionals and entrepreneurs in the time ahead.

“The day we start celebrating a giving list as much as a rich list, the building of societal infrastructure as much as a large house, we will start seeing change in how people use their wealth,” he says.

Chandra talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of grooming leaders for the future.

Amit Chandra

Who do you consider your mentor? I’ve been blessed with a number of people who have guided me from time to time. Hemendra Kothari, Noshir Soonawala and the late Narayan Vaghul have all been great mentors over the years. I have drawn a lot of inspiration from Guru Nanak’s teachings and Chuck Feeney’s journey.

Advertisement

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Always do what is right, whatever the cost. This is something all my mentors have stressed upon. It has sometimes meant sacrificing short-term gains and at other times, taking on great short-term pains. But it has always served me well over the long term.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? I have always believed that one of the greatest indicators of success of a leader is how many other leaders they have groomed. Just like others invested in me generously, I see it as my responsibility to do so for as many as possible. One of the greatest satisfactions is to see so many who have worked for me over the years in high positions of responsibility. Few things compare to it.

Advertisement

What’s your morning schedule like? I hear Shabads from the Guru Granth Sahib and finish reading news from all over the world.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? I make it a point to rarely keep anything pending for more than 24-48 hours. I delegate extensively and monitor closely.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? Commanding resources to do completely aspirational work while not being in the office.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? A book I highly recommend is How Would You Measure Your Life by Clayton Christensen.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? I love spending time with my family, dog, listening to music and travelling to the mountains.

Advertisement