Why are banks sending loan promos as service messages now?

Two weeks ago, I received a message from my private sector bank’s verified WhatsApp account that said: “Dear Customer, The Loan on Credit Card details linked to your Credit Card ending XXXX have been revised. Please review the updated details. *T&C Apply.”
Two weeks ago, I received a message from my private sector bank’s verified WhatsApp account that said: “Dear Customer, The Loan on Credit Card details linked to your Credit Card ending XXXX have been revised. Please review the updated details. *T&C Apply.”
I knew I had no loan, on the credit card or otherwise. So this had to be one of those promotional messages comedian Shamik Chakrabarti talks about in his recent stand-up, Status Update. The “pre-approved loan” kind, which most of us have learnt to treat as a blind spot by now. Except this one had come from my bank, in an active WhatsApp chat, where it routinely nudges me to check my account balance.
I knew I had no loan, on the credit card or otherwise. So this had to be one of those promotional messages comedian Shamik Chakrabarti talks about in his recent stand-up, Status Update. The “pre-approved loan” kind, which most of us have learnt to treat as a blind spot by now. Except this one had come from my bank, in an active WhatsApp chat, where it routinely nudges me to check my account balance.
It wasn’t a “-P” SMS I could block, report as spam and move on from. Since May 2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) requires telecom operators to tag commercial SMS headers with “-P”, “-S”, “-T” and “-G” for promotional, service, transactional, and government messages. On WhatsApp, there is no such label.
I wrote to my relationship manager immediately. He confirmed the message I received “appears to be a system-generated promotional communication” and said I could block all promotional messages on WhatsApp if I wanted to.
But when I approached the bank’s corporate communications team with an official query on the matter via email, the bank stated in its response that “the message was classified as ‘non-promotional’ because it communicated a change related to a loan-linked benefit that forms part of the customer’s existing credit card features”. For such messages, it added, “a separate WhatsApp consent is not required”, and “currently, there is no in-chat opt-out mechanism within WhatsApp”. The bank did not explain why it chose the words “have been revised” when I had never sought a loan in the first place.
Dark patterns
Ashish Pyasi, a Mumbai-based advocate and founding partner at Aendri Legal, who specialises in corporate commercial litigation, calls the wording of the WhatsApp message “potentially misleading”, because it pushes you to take further steps. “The RBI’s new rules, issued in June and effective 1 January 2027, require explicit consent for marketing messages and a simple way to opt out,” he says. “They also bar dark patterns, including deliberately confusing language,” Pyasi adds.
However, most rules, he says, are still written with SMS and calls in mind. Pyasi urges RBI to clarify that the new rules on mis-selling, marketing consent and dark patterns for commercial banks “cover WhatsApp and similar platforms, so they don’t become a loophole, and so banks have time to fix their systems”.
Aman K, who works in the BFSI space and has built loan products, explains why the industry is obsessed with dumping loan promos on us: “Loans are the biggest monetisation route for a fintech player; it ensures a fixed payout and generates value for the balance sheet.” That’s why every fintech burning money on its core product eventually gets into lending, he says. The language has shifted accordingly, from “get a loan” to “loan details revised”. Some fintechs, he adds, have dropped the word loan altogether and say “instant cash available in your account” instead.
Maybe banks are just taking a leaf out of the fintech playbook now. Ironically, my bank runs a popular fraud-awareness campaign, whose key message is to urge customers to pause before responding, because fraudsters rely on urgency to make people act without thinking.
The bank could use some of its own advice.