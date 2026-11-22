Swapping these out is easy as well. The IPX4 rating is useful, so you don’t have to baby these when heading to the gym, not something one can say about similarly priced peers. There's a clever bit of engineering here too, with sensors that detect which cushions you've attached and adjust the sound and noise cancellation accordingly. It’s also worth mentioning the physical controls where four buttons on the ear cups handle playback, volume and listening modes, and are a welcome alternative to fiddly touch controls, particularly when you're exercising.