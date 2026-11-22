If there’s one brand that has made headphones as much of a fashion accessory as an audio product, it is Beats. Its latest flagship, the Beats 360, takes that philosophy a step further, with a rather unusual proposition: headphones that let you change their personality, depending on your outfit, workout or even your mood with their interchangeable ear cushions and headband inserts.
Beats 360 review: From the gym to the office commute, the best all-purpose headphones?
SummaryBeats makes some of the most stylish headphones. But with the new Beats 360, that goes up one notch with interchangeable ear cushions and headband inserts. But how well does it perform?
If there’s one brand that has made headphones as much of a fashion accessory as an audio product, it is Beats. Its latest flagship, the Beats 360, takes that philosophy a step further, with a rather unusual proposition: headphones that let you change their personality, depending on your outfit, workout or even your mood with their interchangeable ear cushions and headband inserts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More