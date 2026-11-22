If there’s one brand that has made headphones as much of a fashion accessory as an audio product, it is Beats. Its latest flagship, the Beats 360, takes that philosophy a step further, with a rather unusual proposition: headphones that let you change their personality, depending on your outfit, workout or even your mood with their interchangeable ear cushions and headband inserts.
If there’s one brand that has made headphones as much of a fashion accessory as an audio product, it is Beats. Its latest flagship, the Beats 360, takes that philosophy a step further, with a rather unusual proposition: headphones that let you change their personality, depending on your outfit, workout or even your mood with their interchangeable ear cushions and headband inserts.
But there's more to the package, including IPX4 sweat/water resistance, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a claimed 32 hours of battery life. At ₹42,900, though, the Beats 360 finds itself in rather expensive company, going up against established favorites from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser. Can the customization and a healthy dose of Beats attitude make these headphones stand out?
Look and feel
The first thing you'll notice about the Beats 360 is just how different the headphones look from its peers in the segment. With a slim, understated headband, smoothly finished ear cups and a fairly minimalist silhouette, the Beats 360 feels more contemporary sportswear than traditional audio gear. The outer shell is made largely from recycled plastic, while stainless steel sliders and arms lend the construction some reassuring sturdiness.
Of course, the real party trick is modularity, with interchangeable ear cushions and the padded headband inserts, allowing you to mix and match colors and materials. The supplied Performance Knit cushions have a breathable, mesh-like finish, while the UltraPlush option ( ₹6,900) offers a softer, leather-like texture.
Swapping these out is easy as well. The IPX4 rating is useful, so you don’t have to baby these when heading to the gym, not something one can say about similarly priced peers. There's a clever bit of engineering here too, with sensors that detect which cushions you've attached and adjust the sound and noise cancellation accordingly. It’s also worth mentioning the physical controls where four buttons on the ear cups handle playback, volume and listening modes, and are a welcome alternative to fiddly touch controls, particularly when you're exercising.
However, at around 295g, the Beats 360 aren't exactly featherweights, but the weight distribution works in their favor. The slim headband keeps things feeling relatively light on top, while the generously padded ear cups accommodate larger ears better than some of Beats' previous cans. The Performance Knit cushions are particularly well suited to Indian conditions, in that they’re breathable, don't trap quite as much heat around your ears and are less likely to become unpleasant during longer listening sessions.
The firm clamping force, which helps keep the headphones securely in place when you're exercising or moving around, can tend to get a little tiring over extended periods, especially if you're wearing the headphones through a full day of work.
Sound and performance
Now, Beats has traditionally favoured an energetic, bass-forward sound, and the 360 apple doesn’t fall far from the tree (Beats, by the way, is owned by Apple). Its custom 40mm dual-magnet drivers deliver plenty of low-end punch, making pop, hip-hop and EDM tracks particularly enjoyable.
There's an immediacy to the sound that works well with energetic playlists, whether you’re working out or settling in for a commute. Vocals are reasonably clear, and there's enough detail to make everyday listening enjoyable. However, the bass can sometimes dominate proceedings, leaving the midrange and higher frequencies sounding a little less refined.
Switch to more instrument-heavy rock or classical tracks, and the limitations become more apparent. The soundstage isn't particularly expansive either, and it will leave those looking for a balanced, audiophile-friendly presentation cold.
Redemption comes via strong ANC performance, and the headphones do a convincing job of reducing everyday background noise. Transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings, although it isn't quite as natural sounding as the best in the business. Call quality is good, making them good all-purpose headphones.
Apple users also get personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, which adds a more immersive dimension to supported music and video. Android users aren't left out, with Fast Pair, the Beats app and Google's device-finding features supported. However, the lack of a custom equalizer and support for lossless codecs (they only support Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC) is disappointing at this price. So is the absence of wired audio support, with USB-C reserved for charging.
On a full charge, the Beats 360 delivers close to 30 hours of playback with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled, which is respectable enough for most everyday use, though not exactly class leading in this segment. At least there’s Fast Fuel charging, where five minutes plugged in can deliver up to an hour of listening time. There’s also no automatic wear detection or auto power-off, so you'll need to remember to switch them off manually after every session.
Verdict
In all, the Beats 360 are an interesting addition to the premium headphone market. The interchangeable cushions, while pricey, are genuinely handy and not just a styling gimmick, the IPX4 rating makes them more workout-friendly than most over-the-ear rivals, and a secure fit and punchy sound make for an enjoyable everyday listening experience. At ₹42,900 though, there's a fairly long list of exclusions you need to consider. The Beats 360 makes the most sense if you need a pair of multi-purpose headphones that can move between the gym, commute and everyday listening without looking out of place.
Tushar Kanwar is a tech columnist and commentator, and tweets @2shar.