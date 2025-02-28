Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 could be the one-stop gadget for your workout

Ironically enough, the world of workout headphones doesn’t see a lot of action, and launches are few and far between. Even so, Beats’ nearly six-year hiatus in updating the original Powerbeats Pro meant that the successor, the Powerbeats Pro 2 (Rs. 29,900), was rather overdue—and that’s putting it mildly.

The good news is that Beats has taken its time to plot out how to perfect their second generation of ear-hook style true-wireless sport earbuds. And improve they have, with better audio and ergonomics, active noise canceling and spatial audio, and a heart-rate monitor built off the Apple Watch! Wait, what? A heart rate monitor that could allow you to leave the smartwatch at home, or skip buying one in the first place? Is this the one-stop gadget your workout needs?

Fit and Design

If you struggle with earbuds staying put in your ear as I occasionally do (only in the left ear, oddly enough), you’ll appreciate the hook design of the PowerBeats Pro 2. The hook—a flexible silicone wire—wraps around the back of your ear, and ensures the buds stay in place even with the most vigorous of head movements, while an arm connects it an earbud which sits in your ear to pipe your tunes.

To ensure the best fit possible for noise cancellation, Beats includes five different silicone ear tips, from XL to XL, and you’ll need to take an ear tip fit test within the iOS settings/Beats Android app. While the ear tip fits comfortably within the ear, and the overall design is smaller and a claimed 20% lighter, you can really feel the hook after a few hours of use, so these aren’t the ‘slip-on-and-leave-on’ type of earbuds that you wear throughout your day.

Once you figure out the knack of wearing them, it’s easy to get used to the controls, with dedicated volume buttons and the Beats logo acting as a toggle for playback and noise cancellation, plus there’s an optical wear-detection sensor that detects and pauses music if you take a bud off your ear. The buds themselves are IPX4 sweat and water-resistant, so they can take a splash or light rain, but you shouldn’t wear them for a swim or in the post-workout shower. What still catches me off guard is the sheer size of the charging case which, while smaller than the first-gen, is still quite gargantuan by wireless earbud standards, roughly about the size of two AirPod cases put together. Well, at least the case is equipped with Qi-wireless charging, though not MagSafe.

Features

Connecting the Powerbeats Pro 2 to an iPhone was a cinch, but the Apple-owned Beats works well with Android users too, if you have the Beats app installed. Of course, with iPhones, you get all the benefits that the Apple H2 chip brings to AirPods – instant switching on all devices signed on to the same iCloud account, audio sharing with other Beats/AirPods buds, Find My tracking and access to settings via the native Control Center.

Another Apple-exclusive feature is spatial audio with head tracking, which leverages the accelerometer and gyroscope to provide a 3-dimensional feel to the music with compatible content. Bear in mind – the earbuds only support SBC and AAC, with no support for higher-resolution Bluetooth codecs often supported by Android smartphones. And while you can switch between Apple devices, there’s no support for Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity to multiple Android devices at the same time.

The Heart of the Matter

Arguably, the Powerbeats Pro 2’s headlining and most intriguing feature is the inclusion of optical heart rate sensors to measure your heart rate during workouts. You could, theoretically, leave your watch at home and still get a heart rate reading when you go for your workout. For this to work, you need to double-press and hold the Beats button to engage the heart rate monitoring…every single time. The buds then transmit heart rate data to compatible apps like iOS Health, Ladder, Open, Nike Run Club once you kick off a workout with the app. One understands the battery considerations Beats had to make to skip continuous heart rate monitoring, which puts it at a distinct disadvantage of only being able to track workout data, and not all-day heart rate variances. If you have an Apple Watch paired to the same iPhone, the phone will prioritize Watch heart rate data over the headphones’ heart rate data. Is that a let on that the buds aren’t as accurate as the Watch? No, not really – I disconnected my Apple Watch from my phone and enabled it on another account/phone to compare the readings, and across a range of brisk evening walks both the buds and the watch were within a few beats per minute of each other. So, if you’re planning on using the Beats and the Watch interchangeable, your workout data won’t be skewed by the buds. The only caveat is that the buds need to fit both your ears well to give you a proper reading, as Beats combines data from both earpieces to deliver the most accurate readings possible.

Sound and Performance

First up, active noise cancellation, which is also new on the Powerbeats. Expectedly, you get the transparency modes, and pretty decent noise cancellation, even if it doesn’t reach the level of the AirPods Pro 2 – some of it does come down to the lighter seal the buds make with the ear than other buds which are fairly ensconced in the ear. With ANC on, the Powerbeats Pro 2’s 9.5mm drivers pump out a gym-friendly, bass-boosted audio signature that won’t please the average audiophile with a preference for flat or natural sound. The energetic sound profile, with amplified bass and treble levels, works well for workout tracks, and I expect it will appeal to many in that target segment. It’s not going to be high on a list of best-sounding earbuds, and the use of Apple’s Adaptive EQ technology to adjust the sound profile based on the fit will mean that you will get a consistent sound each time you put them on, but it also means there’s no custom equalizer to increase or decrease the amount of bass, mids, and treble.

Rated with a battery life of 10 hours on a single charge with up to 45 hours without ANC enabled, you’re getting about double the battery life of most AirPods, and they easily lasted past this mark on busy days. Heart rate monitoring does impact the battery life but since it is limited to workouts, the dent isn’t significant.

Verdict

Sticking to its core fitness audience and bringing a 2025-ready feature set has worked out well for the Powerbeats Pro 2. Sound quality is in line with expectations, ANC is above average and a strong suit of features make these a strong pick for “workout buds". At the price though, it’s going to appeal to a very specific set of (mostly) iPhone toting gym-bros and -gals, but the rest can look elsewhere to the AirPods or Sony TWS buds for better, all-round options.

