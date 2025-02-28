Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 could be the one-stop gadget for your workout
SummaryThe long-overdue upgrade to Beats’ best workout earbuds lands well for fitness enthusiasts, doubling up as your music delivery and a device that shares urgent health stats
Ironically enough, the world of workout headphones doesn’t see a lot of action, and launches are few and far between. Even so, Beats’ nearly six-year hiatus in updating the original Powerbeats Pro meant that the successor, the Powerbeats Pro 2 (Rs. 29,900), was rather overdue—and that’s putting it mildly.
The good news is that Beats has taken its time to plot out how to perfect their second generation of ear-hook style true-wireless sport earbuds. And improve they have, with better audio and ergonomics, active noise canceling and spatial audio, and a heart-rate monitor built off the Apple Watch! Wait, what? A heart rate monitor that could allow you to leave the smartwatch at home, or skip buying one in the first place? Is this the one-stop gadget your workout needs?