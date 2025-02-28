Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 could be the one-stop gadget for your workout

The Heart of the Matter

Arguably, the Powerbeats Pro 2’s headlining and most intriguing feature is the inclusion of optical heart rate sensors to measure your heart rate during workouts. You could, theoretically, leave your watch at home and still get a heart rate reading when you go for your workout. For this to work, you need to double-press and hold the Beats button to engage the heart rate monitoring…every single time. The buds then transmit heart rate data to compatible apps like iOS Health, Ladder, Open, Nike Run Club once you kick off a workout with the app. One understands the battery considerations Beats had to make to skip continuous heart rate monitoring, which puts it at a distinct disadvantage of only being able to track workout data, and not all-day heart rate variances. If you have an Apple Watch paired to the same iPhone, the phone will prioritize Watch heart rate data over the headphones’ heart rate data. Is that a let on that the buds aren’t as accurate as the Watch? No, not really – I disconnected my Apple Watch from my phone and enabled it on another account/phone to compare the readings, and across a range of brisk evening walks both the buds and the watch were within a few beats per minute of each other. So, if you’re planning on using the Beats and the Watch interchangeable, your workout data won’t be skewed by the buds. The only caveat is that the buds need to fit both your ears well to give you a proper reading, as Beats combines data from both earpieces to deliver the most accurate readings possible.