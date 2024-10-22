Beats Solo 4, Buds and Pill: Can these new audio devices beat the competition?
SummaryBeats, the Apple-owned brand, recently entered India with three premium audio devices. We take them for a test ride
Apple-owned audio brand Beats Electronics has finally made its way to India with three products: the Beats Solo 4 ( ₹22,900), over-the-ear -wireless headphones; the Beats Solo Buds ( ₹6900), true wireless earbuds; and the Beats Pill ( ₹16,900), a wireless Bluetooth speaker. I posted a question to two groups I’m a part of, one a hardcore music group, the other a more casual group that discusses all things technology. The question was: Would you buy in-ear earphones (above ₹6,000) and over-the-ear headphones (over ₹12,000) that focus on sound quality but skimp out on features like active-noise-cancellation (ANC)?
Predictably, the music group's preference was for overall sound quality over the quality-of-life feature that is ANC, while the technology group was on the side of ANC, arguing that music without external disturbances makes the sound quality instantly better and that “if some brand is skipping on ANC, it better not charge me this kind of money".