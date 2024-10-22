While the bass is big and loud, it isn’t overpowering on most tracks. I listened to The Weeknd’s Starboy and the speakers gave me a vibrant treble and snappy experience. The mid-range was crisp and detailed. The Beats Pill may lack an adjustable EQ, but the tuning out-of-the-box is incredible and comes close to being the top choice (the Bose SoundLink Flex is right up there) in this price range. It’s tuned for the chart-topping songs of Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh and many other artists. It’s a sound quality that’ll please a wide array of people. It’s good for EDM, hip-hop and many other genres alike. Sometimes the treble can be a little too sharp for my liking and on some older tracks, the voice can be a little muddled. Still, after an hour-long playlist featuring my parents’ favourite songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s, we were all in a happy mood. Punchy and energetic is the best way to sum it.