Learning curve

At the café Millo, in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, it’s the day before a longish Diwali weekend that had brought in people by the hordes. Dressed in their festive fineries, their joyful enthusiasm sends decibel levels soaring as we strain to hear each other. We are the exceptions at the café, with Ruia in a casual dark T-shirt nursing a black coffee, and no celebratory food for the table. So much so that the manager, probably irked by the low business generated from the table, asks us to shift to the outdoor seating after half an hour where the street, ironically, feels quieter.