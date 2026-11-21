When the Maharashtra government in 2017 intensified its futile efforts to reduce single-use plastic in the state, Aditya Ruia saw an opportunity.
The co-founder of Beco, which makes eco-friendly home-care products, was then at a career inflection point. He felt the direct impact of the government directive, his family being in a plastic-adjacent manufacturing business. Ruia felt that over-consumption of single-use plastic couldn’t be the future—and something ought to change.
“We thought the future would be more resilient in using better materials, something that is more sustainable both for the environment as well as the industry,” says the 31-year-old.
The nearly eight-year-old Beco, which sells biodegradable home-care, personal-care and cleaning products in nine categories, has about 400 employees today, closing in on an estimated ₹450-crore revenue in the financial year 2025-26. With products sold online and offline—disproportionately tilted towards the former after the pandemic—Beco endeavours to break through the clutter of multinationals that dominate the Indian market of domestic-care products.
Using coconut-based surfactants, bienzymes, bamboo pulp, etc. for their products like detergents and tissues, they claim to provide sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to more commonly used ones.
Learning curve
At the café Millo, in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, it’s the day before a longish Diwali weekend that had brought in people by the hordes. Dressed in their festive fineries, their joyful enthusiasm sends decibel levels soaring as we strain to hear each other. We are the exceptions at the café, with Ruia in a casual dark T-shirt nursing a black coffee, and no celebratory food for the table. So much so that the manager, probably irked by the low business generated from the table, asks us to shift to the outdoor seating after half an hour where the street, ironically, feels quieter.
Ruia grew up in a joint family in Mumbai, where he studied at the boys-only St Mary’s School. While academically sound, he had little interest in studying, spending more time on football—St Mary’s has consistently had solid teams in local inter-school competitions. Being from a traditional Marwari family more inclined towards commerce, he was an exception with an interest in science, which his family encouraged.