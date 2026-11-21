When the Maharashtra government in 2017 intensified its futile efforts to reduce single-use plastic in the state, Aditya Ruia saw an opportunity.
When the Maharashtra government in 2017 intensified its futile efforts to reduce single-use plastic in the state, Aditya Ruia saw an opportunity.
The co-founder of Beco, which makes eco-friendly home-care products, was then at a career inflection point. He felt the direct impact of the government directive, his family being in a plastic-adjacent manufacturing business. Ruia felt that over-consumption of single-use plastic couldn’t be the future—and something ought to change.
The co-founder of Beco, which makes eco-friendly home-care products, was then at a career inflection point. He felt the direct impact of the government directive, his family being in a plastic-adjacent manufacturing business. Ruia felt that over-consumption of single-use plastic couldn’t be the future—and something ought to change.
“We thought the future would be more resilient in using better materials, something that is more sustainable both for the environment as well as the industry,” says the 31-year-old.
The nearly eight-year-old Beco, which sells biodegradable home-care, personal-care and cleaning products in nine categories, has about 400 employees today, closing in on an estimated ₹450-crore revenue in the financial year 2025-26. With products sold online and offline—disproportionately tilted towards the former after the pandemic—Beco endeavours to break through the clutter of multinationals that dominate the Indian market of domestic-care products.
Using coconut-based surfactants, bienzymes, bamboo pulp, etc. for their products like detergents and tissues, they claim to provide sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to more commonly used ones.
Learning curve
At the café Millo, in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills, it’s the day before a longish Diwali weekend that had brought in people by the hordes. Dressed in their festive fineries, their joyful enthusiasm sends decibel levels soaring as we strain to hear each other. We are the exceptions at the café, with Ruia in a casual dark T-shirt nursing a black coffee, and no celebratory food for the table. So much so that the manager, probably irked by the low business generated from the table, asks us to shift to the outdoor seating after half an hour where the street, ironically, feels quieter.
Ruia grew up in a joint family in Mumbai, where he studied at the boys-only St Mary’s School. While academically sound, he had little interest in studying, spending more time on football—St Mary’s has consistently had solid teams in local inter-school competitions. Being from a traditional Marwari family more inclined towards commerce, he was an exception with an interest in science, which his family encouraged.
At the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, he found himself out of place in the midst of grafters, high achievers, and ambitious go-getters. He almost quit after a month in 2013, but his father encouraged him to stick around and finish his degree in manufacturing engineering.
While in college, when India’s e-commerce was booming, Ruia founded Quorg in 2016 with some colleagues as a substitute for WhatsApp. Around 2017-18, when the “messaging service for professionals” became unsustainable to run, Ruia thought he was “lucky” to find a buyer—though at a loss.
“I don’t think consumer-tech was viewed as a business in my family. They had a ‘balance-sheet’ way of looking at things. But my father gave me that freedom—he said, if this is something you want to do, you should do it. I sold it for whatever I had invested in it because I was operating alone at that point.”
He had invested a lot of his father’s money. “It was a big loss for me, a loss of confidence, loss of appetite for big risks.”
The money spent—on education and on the business—weighed heavy on him and he felt he “owed” it to his father to join the family business. In a story that’s part of Beco (short for “be-eco”, pronounced bee-ko) folklore (and on their website), Ruia was at a beach clean-up at Chowpatty when they found a chocolate plastic wrapper from the 1990s. It reinforced a belief for him, that “plastic isn’t going anywhere”.
Charting out a future
After less than a year in the family business, Ruia realized it was not his cup of tea. The state’s plastic policy had come into effect—he was ready to move in a different direction. His cousin Anuj, with whom he had grown up and who was with Proctor & Gamble in supply chains operations in the US, and friend Akshay Varma, who was building a pet-tech at IIT Madras, came together as co-founders of what was to become Beco.
This time, Ruia had the wisdom of lessons from Quorg. “Two things I learnt after shutting that down was: build something more meaningful and something that can scale.”
“It (Quorg) almost felt like it’s my baby,” says the father of a seven-month-old boy. “Every small pixel on the website was mine. It taught me a bit of detachment as well. But (to start a business), extreme passion and some delusion are also needed.”
The two Ruias and one Varma, then in their early 20s, wanted to create a future-resilient business because they felt India too would emulate better regulations and a drive towards a greener future, like the western world and China. Aditya Ruia’s understanding was also that the large business segment would not be the first mover in the eco-friendly product market because (large) businesses are lethargic, bottom-line driven.
“We felt that if India was to emulate consumption patterns of the west, then home-care would probably be the next big thing,” says Ruia who, on the way back from China’s trade exhibition Canton Fair in 2019, had come across brown-coloured tissue papers made of bamboo on the flight.
“It wasn’t like detergents or the tissue paper market excited us,” he adds. “But it was more about an opportunity to build something natural, sustainable, a brand that challenges foreign multinational companies and builds something truly out of India.”
The three founders and friends also complemented each other in mindset, ways of execution, thinking, energy levels and how they approached problems. All of them understood products, chemicals, ingredients, how the supply would be, where it would come from and how the sourcing would be executed.
A bold path
This time, Ruia ensured that he “borrowed” money from his father, with a clear intention of returning the funds. All three borrowed ₹25 lakh each from their families to kickstart the venture, the funds going into research, development and building inventory. (Ruia says they returned 100% of the loan taken from parents before the first fundraise itself.)
Their first product out in the market was the tissue paper, brown in colour, priced more than others in the market. Common wisdom said that price-conscious consumers would not buy something that costs more.
“The beauty of building a consumer business,” Ruia says after a pause, “is that if you are able to communicate your true differentiator and value to the consumer, they are willing to pay that price. We didn’t try to convince the retailer; we didn’t try to convince the distributor. We started convincing consumers.”
Manufacturing was outsourced to a few vendors in Gujarat and Mumbai. In late 2019, Beco started delivering, through WhatsApp, reaching out to the beach clean-up community and hoping for word-of-mouth growth. A few retailers followed, in Bandra and Juhu, before the lockdown came into force.
The company pivoted, accelerating their online presence. By 2021, Beco’s revenue hit ₹3 crore.
Investors got interested, including Sequoia Capital, Go Massive, Rukam Capital, among others. Another investor, actor Dia Mirza, became a brand ambassador. With total investments of over $10 million, the company reported a revenue of ₹111 crore in FY25, with a loss of ₹21.7 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.
Beco competes in some categories with brands such as mCaffeine, Juicy Chemistry, and Happi Planet among others.
A few months ago, Beco launched an advertisement campaign #WaronWhat’sHidden to raise awareness about ingredients used in household products. The campaign directly named a multinational company’s products as using harmful chemicals, prompting the MNC to go to court. The Delhi high court subsequently restrained Beco from running the campaign.
The Beco founders were aware of what they were getting into—and yet did it anyway. “We knew from the beginning that these ingredients weren’t good for consumers,” explains Ruia. “Consumers didn’t even know about it. There was that gap which made us feel uneasy.
“Secondly, we never came from a marketing background. We felt like we needed to build the right narrative, tell our side of the story… We weren’t saying that you shouldn’t buy this,” he clarifies. “It was a public service announcement to a large extent because nothing that we’re saying is not scientifically true. It’s all factual.”
Over the time since Beco started, two of its founders have gotten married and one engaged—it has taught the three to make a distinction between personal and professional life, Ruia says with a smile. Their roles are clearly defined—with the inevitable overlaps.
While Ruia handles digital sales, brand and marketing, tech innovations, Varma manages finance, offline sales the direct-to-consumer channel while Anuj is in charge of the backend, manufacturing, supply chain and R&D.
“We started off as kids,” Ruia says, about his co-founders. “We’ve grown to know better. We faced challenges of nearly shutting down so many times.
“It just teaches you that things are temporary. There’s always growth but there’s always trade-offs. As long as the trade-off is not against what you started out with, honestly, you are good.
“I think life is simpler that way.”
Arun Janardhan (@iArunJ) is a Mumbai-based journalist who covers sports, business leaders and lifestyle.