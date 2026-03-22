BenQ Screenbar Halo 2 review: An all-round desk lighting solution for heavy users of monitors and laptops

For a product category that barely existed a few years ago, the humble monitor light bar has become a surprisingly contested piece of desk real estate. Blame the pandemic, the ergonomics boom, or the fact that we now spend more time staring at screens than at the people we live with.

BenQ’s ScreenBar series has been the poster child of this shift, and the new ScreenBar Halo 2 is a flagship upgrade—a premium light bar for people who have already invested in a premium desk setup.

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It’s also a reminder that even something as simple as lighting can be engineered, marketed, and priced like a high‑end peripheral. I spent a couple of weeks with the Halo 2 to explore if it justifies its price tag in a market now filled with cheaper alternatives that mimic the original ScreenBar’s formula.

The Case for Screen Bars The obvious question with any screen bar is why it needs to exist at all. After all, a desk lamp is one of the oldest, simplest tools on a work desk. But a traditional lamp was designed to illuminate things like books, notebooks or ledgers. Today, the monitor is the centrepiece, and the ergonomics of lighting need to shift around it.

A desk lamp throws light in all directions. Even the better‑designed ones create some combination of shadows, glare, and reflections. Angling it strategically will end up illuminating some corner of the desk, a bright patch in your peripheral vision, or a hotspot on glossy displays. Plus, lamps also occupy physical space on the desk.

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A light bar solves these problems by design. It sits above the monitor, not beside it. It casts light forward, not outward. And because the beam is asymmetrical, it avoids the screen entirely. The result is a clean, shadow‑free pool of light that doesn’t interfere with what’s on the display.

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The other half of the equation is bias lighting—your eyes are more comfortable when the brightest object in your field of view isn’t surrounded by darkness. When your monitor is significantly brighter than the room around it, your pupils constantly adjust, leading to fatigue. A soft, diffused light behind the screen reduces this contrast and stabilises your visual environment.

The Halo 2’s rear light is built exactly for this purpose. It’s a functional glow that creates a neutral background for your display. In darker rooms, this makes a surprisingly large difference. The screen feels less harsh, colours appear more natural, and your eyes don’t have to work as hard.

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Industrial Design with Understated Elegance The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is an elegant, long, matte‑finished aluminium tube perched on a counterweighted clip that sits atop your monitor (it even works with curved monitors, and in my case, a 43-inch OLED TV that I use as a monitor). If you’ve used earlier models, you’ll also notice subtle refinements—both in design and lighting. But either way, it’s a minimalist desk object with a straightforward industrial design. As an aside, laptop users are better off with some smaller light bar; the Screen Bar Halo 2 is overkill for a 14‑inch display.

Then there’s the wireless controller—a puck‑shaped dial that sits on your desk and handles brightness, colour temperature, and mode switching. It’s the kind of accessory that I felt unnecessary until I used it and then wondered why every desk light doesn’t have one. Instead of reaching up to tap the bar, you simply rotate or tap the desk‑mounted dial. It’s intuitive and tactile and makes the Halo 2 feel like part of a cohesive desk ecosystem rather than a standalone accessory.

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Immersive Lighting for Visual Comfort

The BenQ Screenbar Halo 2.

The best compliment for a product like this is that it becomes invisible. Over several days of use, the Halo 2 settles into a rhythm—turning on with a gentle fade (you can turn off motion sensor), adjusting itself quietly (you can turn off auto dimming), and providing consistent illumination without demanding attention.

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The Halo 2’s lighting performance is where it earns its flagship status. Whether you’re typing, reading documents, tinkering with some artefacts, or just navigating a cluttered desk, the light feels natural. It doesn’t create hotspots, doesn’t flicker, and doesn’t distort colours. The last point is important if your work involves colour‑critical tasks and requires accurate rendering.

BenQ’s pitch has always been that a light bar should illuminate your desk without casting glare on your screen, and the Halo 2 continues to deliver on that promise. The asymmetrical optical design—essentially a carefully angled beam—ensures that the light falls forward onto your desk rather than bouncing off the display. Even at higher brightness levels, the screen remains free of reflections.

The front light is bright, even, and impressively uniform across the desk surface. Colour temperature ranges from a warm 2700K to a cool 6500K, covering everything from late‑night reading to daylight‑matching productivity. The transitions are smooth, and the light quality is consistent across the spectrum.

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The rear light, in particular, is easy to underestimate. But once you get used to it, switching it off makes the monitor feel harsher. It’s a subtle but meaningful improvement to visual comfort. The rear light is softer and more atmospheric. The combined mode is where the Halo 2 feels like a complete lighting solution rather than a task lamp. It creates a cocoon of illumination that’s easy on the eyes and surprisingly immersive.

Also, BenQ’s auto‑dimming algorithm has been improved. The Halo 2 adjusts brightness based on ambient light with more nuance than earlier models. It no longer jumps between levels; instead, it glides. The sensor is more accurate, and the adjustments feel natural rather than intrusive. For most users, auto mode will be the default.

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A Thoughtful Upgrade for a Desk‑First Lifestyle When the first generation BenQ ScreenBar launched, it had no real rival. Today, the market is full of lookalikes from no-name brands on Amazon, plus even Ikea ( ₹1,790). While the Ikea one is a basic, dimmable light bar that does its limited job, most others offer uneven lighting, limited colour temperature control, or noticeable flicker.

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At ₹17,490, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is expensive. But it’s also the best monitor light bar you can buy right now. Or you can opt for cheaper variants from BenQ: ScreenBar ( ₹9,990) or ScreenBar Pro ( ₹13,490). Both of these offer a great desk lighting experience, minus the rear light (no “Halo”, essentially). Plus, there’s no wireless controller, which isn’t a terrible trade-off.

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The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 is a polished, mature version of a product that BenQ already does better than anyone else. It’s a product aimed at a specific audience: people who have invested in a well‑designed workspace and want lighting that matches that standard.

If you spend long hours at your desk like me and care about visual comfort, ambience, and aesthetics, a screen bar is an investment that pays off quietly, every day.