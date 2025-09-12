The best budget tablets of 2025

The Galaxy Tab S11 is about to go official, and the OnePlus Pad 3 has finally announced its launch date and price in India. Both of those tablets are in the flagship Android tablet category. What about those who don’t want to spend upward of ₹40,000 on a tablet, which will likely be their secondary device (aside from their laptop)?

Fortunately, over the last three months, three budget tablets from established industry players have been launched. The OnePlus Pad Lite goes head-to-head with the Oppo Pad SE and the Redmi Pad 2 (from the house of Xiaomi).

Here’s a comparison of these three Android tablets, along with a rundown of which one will work best for you.

Oppo Pad SE and OnePlus Pad Lite

View Full Image The OnePlus Pad Lite

I would be lying to you if I told you that I could rattle off several differences between the two tablets off the top of my head. Truth be told, even though Oppo and OnePlus have the same parent company, the products sold in India are vastly different and can stand on their own. But that doesn't hold true for these two budget tablets, as they are nearly identical. I’ll be nitpicking here, but since they are both on sale, it would be beneficial for consumers to know before deciding which tablet to purchase.

Both of these tablets feature an 11-inch display with substantial bezels. They’re IPS LCD displays, with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The resolution is 1200x1920, and with a 16:10 aspect ratio, it is suitable for reading. They both have an 85.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. They both weigh 530g.

One thing to note is that both tablets are powered by an older MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra (6 nm) chipset. Although it features an octa-core chip with a Mali-G57 GPU, it may still fall short of satisfactory for gaming. The cameras are identical, with one 5MP shooter on the long side of the screen and another 5MP sensor on the back. These will suffice for video calls, but may appear a bit washed out.

Both tablets support Bluetooth 5.4, which also includes support for the LDAC codec. A 9,340mAh battery powers both tablets for days on end. A 33W fast charging is available via the SuperVOOC standard, and will juice up the tablets within three and a half hours. There are four speakers (two at the top and two at the bottom) on both tablets for amplifying the entertainment experience.

Now, for some of the differences. Some are minor, but others may be the key difference that helps in deciding between the two.

Let’s start with the price. The Oppo Pad SE undercuts the OnePlus Pad Lite by offering a 4GB RAM and 128GB Wi-Fi-only storage variant. This one comes in at just ₹13,999. There are 6GB+128GB & 8GB+128GB models, both of which come with LTE (4G) support. Those are priced at ₹15,999 and ₹16,999, respectively.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad Lite has just two variants. There’s a Wi-Fi-only variant with 6GB+128GB storage, priced at ₹15,999, and an LTE model with 8GB+128GB storage, priced at ₹17,999.

While the Oppo Pad SE doesn’t offer it, the OnePlus Pad Lite supports expandable storage via microSD card.

Next, let’s talk about the software. Again, cut from the same cloth, but the Oppo Pad SE comes with ColorOS 15 out of the box while the OnePlus Pad Lite has OxygenOS.

The OnePlus Pad Lite comes with a charger in the box, whereas the Oppo Pad SE does not.

While the Oppo Pad SE is offered in two colourways - Twilight Blue & Starlight Silver - the OnePlus Pad Lite comes in a single colourway, Aero Blue. Lastly, the OnePlus Pad Lite has a Folio Case (that doubles as a stand) available for purchase, whereas the Oppo Pad SE doesn’t have any official case.

The Oppo Pad SE undercuts the OnePlus Pad Lite in a few areas, and this is reflected in the price difference. Both tablets are primarily designed for media consumption, as they are a bit heavy and can’t be held for extended periods. Therefore, reading on the tablet may be a little tricky.

Redmi Pad 2

View Full Image Redmi Pad 2

Forget about the Oppo and OnePlus tablets for a minute because there’s a third competitor in the market vying for your attention. Xiaomi’s Redmi Pad 2 weighs just 510g for the Wi-Fi model and 519g for the cellular model.

The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5K (2560x1600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. In high-brightness mode, the tablet can reach a peak of 600 nits, which is ample for outdoor usage.

Powering the Redmi Pad 2 is the same Helio G100 chip. There are three variants on offer here—a Wi-Fi-only 4 GB + 128 GB model. Then there are the two LTE (supporting 4G) models: 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 256GB. They are priced at ₹13,999, ₹15,999 & ₹17,999 respectively. Storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The tablet continues to run smoothly thanks to its substantial 9,000mAh battery, along with 18W fast charging (via USB Type-C). A 15W charger is included in the box.

A quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support will fuel your movie nights. There’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who still prefer their wired earphones. An 8MP rear camera is available for those who need it, and a 5MP front camera is included for video calls. The tablet supports the Redmi Smart Pen (sold separately), and an official Redmi Pad 2 cover is also available.

With Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 support, along with 4G support via the cellular model, the tablet will be more than enough for day-to-day tasks. The tablet runs on Xiaomi’s HypoerOS 2 (based on Android 15) out of the box. It is available in Sky Blue or Graphite Grey colourways.

The Redmi Pad 2 has a solid build, dependable performance (as long as you aren’t gaming), loud speakers, and excellent battery life. HyperOS is tablet-friendly, but it has a slow charging speed and uneven backlighting. And the underwhelming front camera may be a dealbreaker.

Verdict

If you’re on the tightest of budgets, don’t care about LTE support, and strictly only need it for taking notes and running a few apps, then get the base variant of the Oppo Pad SE.

Saying that, I wouldn’t recommend you go for that. 4GB RAM isn’t enough for running apps smoothly, let alone light gaming.

All three tablets are geared toward a more immersive multimedia experience, rather than productivity, and that is where they shine. Neither of the three will suffice for gaming or for photography. I’ve recommended the OnePlus Pad Lite and Redmi Pad 2 to several consumers, and they’ve loved it for the long battery life and for not having to lug their laptops on short trips where all they want to do is stream their favourite shows or watch live sports.

While the Oppo Pad SE falls slightly behind due to the corners it has cut, it’s a toss-up between the OnePlus Pad Lite and the Redmi Pad 2. Both OnePlus and Redmi have dedicated showrooms in all major cities, where you can go and check out the tablet in person.

Maybe the sharper display and the tablet-friendly OS give the edge to the Redmi Pad 2 over the OnePlus Pad Lite. With that said, you can’t go wrong with a purchase of either of these budget tablets.

