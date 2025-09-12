The best budget tablets of 2025
Don't want to spend a fortune on a tablet you'll only use for a selected few tasks? Check out our list of the top tablets that cost less than ₹20,000 and still offer a full range of features that are comparable to the high-end tablets
The Galaxy Tab S11 is about to go official, and the OnePlus Pad 3 has finally announced its launch date and price in India. Both of those tablets are in the flagship Android tablet category. What about those who don’t want to spend upward of ₹40,000 on a tablet, which will likely be their secondary device (aside from their laptop)?
Fortunately, over the last three months, three budget tablets from established industry players have been launched. The OnePlus Pad Lite goes head-to-head with the Oppo Pad SE and the Redmi Pad 2 (from the house of Xiaomi).
Here’s a comparison of these three Android tablets, along with a rundown of which one will work best for you.