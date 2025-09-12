The best budget tablets of 2025

I would be lying to you if I told you that I could rattle off several differences between the two tablets off the top of my head. Truth be told, even though Oppo and OnePlus have the same parent company, the products sold in India are vastly different and can stand on their own. But that doesn't hold true for these two budget tablets, as they are nearly identical. I’ll be nitpicking here, but since they are both on sale, it would be beneficial for consumers to know before deciding which tablet to purchase.