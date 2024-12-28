Technology can, at times, jump ahead of tangible experiences, but not this year. Design and tech went hand in hand in 2024 to create products that incorporate leading innovations, whether in Artificial Intelligence or health and sleep tech. Here is a curated set of gadgets that have the potential to help us live, work, play and sleep better in the year ahead.

LIVE Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Daily companion

Use these smart glasses embedded with Meta AI to simplify daily tasks, translate languages on the go, learn history, or get recipes based on what’s in your fridge (read our detailed review here).

The Velvetiser

Smooth operator

This nifty machine from Hotel Chocolat comes with single-serve sachets in several flavours and creates the perfect cup of velvety hot chocolate at home.

Evie Ring

Ring in health

A smart ring made specially for women to track vital signs like heart rate and temperature as well as menstrual cycle, sleep quality and daily activities. The elegant design makes Evie a cool accessory as well.

WORK Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Buds

Real-life Babel Fish

These are no ordinary earbuds; they translate on the go, just like the Babel Fish from HitchHiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds can help with real-time communication between speakers talking in different languages, in onsite or online scenarios, as well as summarize post-meeting notes.

Kinesis Advantage360

To your advantage

The contoured design of this split ergonomic keyboard with adjustable tenting provides pain-free typing.

Hoverpen Interstellar

Sleek writing

Tired of losing pens? The Hoverpen rests at an elegant 23.5-degree angle with no electricity/wiring for a truly futuristic writing experience.

Fluidstance Lift

Elevate your work

This laptop stand with a whiteboard solves two pain points at once, creating an elevated worktop and a reusable scribble pad for notes.

PLAY Steam Deck OLED

Full steam ahead

A powerful, portable, PC gaming device that creates a console-like experience in a handheld format with access to your entire Steam gaming library.

Meta Quest 3

Side quests

Use this VR headset to blend digital objects into your physical space—turn anywhere into a personal theatre, create a home gym in your living room or immerse yourself in games.

Instax Mini Link 3

Party link

Connect this handy printer with your smartphone to print photos on the go (it takes just 15 seconds) and see parties come alive.

SLEEP Dodow Sleep Aid

Your best sleep

Based on cardiac coherence research, this tiny machine projects a soft light that you can synchronise your breath with in order to calm the nervous system and be in a restful state.

Hatch Restore 2

Wake up restored

No more screeching alarms. The Restore 2 helps you set a sleep routine, from soothing sleep sounds to a gentle wake-up music.

Moonbuddy

Your breathing buddy