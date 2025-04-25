The best tech to level up your gaming experience
SummaryPicking up cool gaming gear is a venerable side-quest, no matter which game or platform you prefer. We put together a list of our favourites across categories
Grid Legends on iPhone or Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam, or even Genshin Impact on Android or Astro Bot on PlayStation 5—no matter what your choice of game or platform, picking up some new gamer gear to amp up your gameplay (or even just the vibes of your game room) is as rewarding as a side quest done right.
From controllers to headsets to pair with your console/PC games to tech that you can carry on the road and never have to stop gaming, our picks of the best gaming gear across categories has something for everyone. Be warned though—some of these indulgences are pricier than the latest game consoles!