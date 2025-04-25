The best tech to level up your gaming experience

Virtual Reality headsets have mostly been the victim of their own hype and princely price points, but wider game support and accessible price points have recently turned the tide. The easiest to recommend is the PlayStation VR2 ( ₹57,999) - with the 4K OLED screen, 110-degree field of view, the PSVR2 leads the field for immersive gaming experiences. You have to try one on for size to believe just how precise the PSVR2’s eye tracking gets and coupled with the Sense controllers detecting your hand movement, this is the closest you’ll get to feeling like you’re in the game, rather than merely playing it. Those gaming on a PC can use the PC adapter ($59.99, approx. Rs. 8000) to play VR games available on the Steam store. Honorable mention: XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Glasses, which look like a pair of sunglasses, but the moment you plug them into your device via USB-C, you can start watching movies or playing console games as if you were connected to a massive theater screen, just inches away from your eyes.