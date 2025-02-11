The ultimate guide to choosing the right headphones for you

Whether it’s listening to your Spotify playlist while working out, nodding your head to that dubious motivational podcast during your commute, or attending a video conference at work, when it comes to selecting headphones, there’s a wide range of options that help cater to diverse needs and budgets. But sometimes it can seem like a problem of plenty—especially when you throw in all the jargon that surrounds these devices that have become such a big part of our daily lives. What is ANC? What about TWS? What are ‘dual drivers’? What's the difference between ‘on-ear’ and ‘over-ear’ headphones (they sound the same to me)?

If you're ever wondered about any of these things brands throw at you, this guide will walk you through the various types of headphones, the essential features to consider, and tips for making the best choice for the perfect headphones for your needs, plus our recommendations.

Types of Headphones

Understanding the different types of headphones is crucial for selecting the right pair. Each type offers a unique listening experience and caters to specific use cases.

In-Ear Headphones

View Full Image The Google Pixel Buds Pro2

In-ear headphones, commonly known as earbuds, are compact, portable and fit directly into the ear canal, providing a snug fit that blocks out outside noise. They are good for everyday use and casual listening. However, in most cases, they have limited soundstage, average audio quality and can be uncomfortable after extended use.

You can buy a lightweight pair of in-ear headphones across price segments these days. From Xiaomi’s cheap Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones ( ₹799) or JBL’s Tune lineup (starting at ₹1,499) to mid-range pairs like OPPO Enco Air3 Pro ( ₹4,999), Sony WF-C700N ( ₹7,989), and OnePlus Buds 3 ( ₹4,999) and OnePlus Buds Pro 3 ( ₹10,999) to the stellar variety of premium wireless options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro ( ₹19,999), Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 ( ₹19,990), Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 ( ₹22,837), Sony WF-1000XM5 ( ₹22,989), and Apple AirPods Pro 2 ( ₹24,900).

There are also in-ear monitors, or IEMs. These are referred to as monitors because they were created for musicians to "monitor" a combination of audio sources—a mix of different instruments and vocals. IEMs pack a lot of different drivers and speakers in tiny shells because of the greater emphasis on quality and therefore have been as expensive as well.

However, in recent times, audio tech has come to a place where you can pick a pair of fantastic IEMs for only a few thousand rupees. That’s why a lot of audiophiles pick up IEMs over traditional in-ear headphones. For example, while FiiO’s flagship IEMs, FX15, retails for ₹74,999, there’s also the affordable FiiO FH11 available for only ₹3,699. There are also options like the Moondrop Chu II ( ₹1,790) for beginner audiophiles.

On-Ear Headphones

View Full Image You will get decent on-ear headphones for as low as ₹ 1549 like this pair from Noise

On-ear headphones are generally more comfortable and affordable than in-ear headphones, with better sound quality but less noise isolation. They are not as portable as in-ear headphones, but are more comfortable for long-term use.On-ear headphones rest on the outer part of your ear, without covering them completely, unlike over-ear headphones. They can range in pricing—from the JBL Tune 510BT ( ₹2,499) or the Marshall Major V ( ₹14,999)—and hence make for a fine pair for casual listening at a reasonable price.

Over-Ear Headphones

View Full Image The Sony WH-CH720N is an affordable over-ear pair that can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time

Over-ear headphones cover the entire ear and are the best for sound quality and noise isolation. Even though they are often bulkier, they are comfortable for long listening sessions. That’s the reason over-ear headphones are mostly more expensive, but offer a discerning audio experience to give literal bang for your buck.

Also, over-ear headphones are less portable than in-ear or on-ear headphones. In fact, most premium headphones come with a special case (which adds to the weight)—but that’s the trade-off for exceptional sound quality and comfort.

Over-ear headphones like Sony WH-1000XM5 ( ₹27,989), Bose New QuietComfort Ultra ( ₹26,999), and Sennheiser Momentum 4 ( ₹25,990) are almost the gold standard in noise-cancellation since last few generations. That said, you can go for more affordable on-ear options like the Sony WH-CH720N ( ₹8,989), Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N ( ₹14,989), Sennheiser Accentum Plus ( ₹14,990), or JBL Tour One M2 ( ₹17,999).

Key Features to Consider

Once you have a general idea of the type of headphone you prefer, delve into the specific features that will enhance your listening experience.

Sound Quality

Of course, sound quality is crucial. You’d like a pair of headphones with balanced sound, clear bass, and good treble. However, don’t get hung up too much on it, especially if you have casual listening needs and aren’t an audiophile. A pair of HiFi headphones is a waste if your everyday usage is watching random YouTube videos or work calls. Go for absolute best quality only if it’s important and spending extra makes sense to your needs.

Within your budget, look for headphones with larger drivers which generally produce better sound with deeper bass. Also, drivers made from better quality materials like neodymium tend to offer better audio experience. On the specifications sheet, note that a wider frequency response range indicates the headphones can reproduce a broader range of sound and higher sensitivity means the headphones can produce louder sound with less power.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort is vital, especially for long listening sessions. Soft ear cushions and adjustable headbands contribute to that comfort. Do consider the weight of the headphones, especially if you plan to wear them for extended periods.

Over-ear headphones should have comfortable ear cups that completely enclose your ears while on-ear headphones should have soft earpads that rest gently on your ears. It’s better if the headphone is adjustable and padded for a secure and comfortable fit. That said, durability matters, and hence the quality of these materials—rubber, leatherette, silicone, etc.—matter as well.

Noise Cancellation

If you need to block out ambient noise—during your commute or while you’re working from a coffeehouse or a coworking space—consider noise-cancelling headphones.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology uses microphones to detect and cancel out ambient noise. This is ideal for noisy environments like airplanes or busy streets or Indian households. You’d find ANC support in premium headphones that don’t come cheap.

There’s also Passive Noise Isolation, available in more affordable headphones that refers to the physical blocking of noise by the earcups. Closed-back headphones generally offer better passive noise isolation.

Connectivity

Of course, there are two variants—wired and wireless headphones. In most cases, wired headphones offer a reliable connection and better sound quality than wireless options. However, wireless headphones provide freedom of movement and convenience.

When smartphones started to ditch audio jacks, wireless Bluetooth headphones became mainstream and saw wider adoption. However, now there are some fantastic, wired options with Type-C connectivity to use with your smartphones while some audiophiles continue to use premium headphones with audio jack—with an adapter, of course.

Some even plug in a DAC (digital-to-analog converter) in the middle that takes digital audio data from a smartphone or computer and converts it into an analog music signal that can be played through a speaker or headphone. This digital-to-analog conversion ensures that the music you listen to is faithfully reproduced, resulting in a more enjoyable listening experience. Of course, the source of the audio should be high quality as well. Else it is like playing a SD TV channel on a fancy 4K TV. Most popular streaming services in India (except Apple Music), for example, do not offer lossless audio.

Then there’s True Wireless Stereo, or TWS, that refers to in-ear wireless headphones that offer complete freedom from wires and are ideal for active lifestyles. These are generally more expensive, and battery life can be a concern. The TWS category has boomed in the last few years, with excellent products across price segments from several Indian upstarts and global brands.

Neckbands offer a middle path between TWS headphones and wired headphones—these are Bluetooth headphones where the bridge between the two shells rests on the neck instead of an overhead arch. They are great for people who are always on the move since they eliminate the common problem of TWS earphones falling and getting lost somewhere. And since they rest on the neck when not in use, one doesn’t need to take them off, place them in a case, and put the case away. Unfortunately, because of the wider popularity of TWS headphones, we do not see too many great neckband options in the market but a few like the Sony WI-C100 ( ₹2,790), Nothing Neckband Pro ( ₹2,099), OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ( ₹1,399), and realme Buds Wireless 3 ( ₹1,799) are a good buy.

If you juggle between multiple devices at the same time, look for multi-point connectivity. Many headphones allow you to connect to more than one device at the same time and seamlessly transfer audio from one device to another. For example, while you’re watching a video on your laptop, a call on your phone will automatically pause the video playback and you’ll get the ring in your ear.

Additional Features

If you spend a lot of time on work calls or video conferences, a good quality microphone is an essential feature. For gamers too, microphone quality is critical, which is why they prefer a dedicated protruding mic, instead of the ones built into the headphones’ frame. Razer has a terrific lineup of BlackShark gaming headsets starting at ₹3,799 or you could look at Logitech’s G series, starting at ₹3,595.

Some headphones also come with companion mobile apps to customize settings and configure audio quality. Additionally, some brands bring extra features to their headphones that work exclusively with their smartphones. The extent of the personalization and configuration options available within an app mostly depends on the price tier of headphones. Several headphones also offer support for virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa.

If you use your headphones during workouts or when you are out and about, consider water-resistant or waterproof options. You’d also find sweat-resistant options which are okay for sweating during an active workout, but can’t be worn while swimming, for example.

Tips for Choosing the Right Headphones

Like most things, the prices of headphones vary significantly depending on the type, features, and brand. Thankfully, the democratization of technology innovation now allows hitherto premium features to trickle down to affordable pairs. You can find decent in-ear and on-ear headphones with good sound quality and utilitarian features at budget prices as well. As you go higher, you get a wider selection of wireless headphones with features like noise cancellation and improved sound quality.

Consider your specific needs and preferences when choosing headphones. Music lovers should focus on sound quality, comfort, and noise cancellation and therefore over-ear headphones with high-resolution audio support and a balanced sound signature would be a great pick. Gamers on the other hand, will value immersive sound experience and low latency—consider over-ear headphones with surround sound capabilities and, of course, a microphone to scream niceties at your friend, I mean to strategize your gameplay. For running and workouts, you’d want a secure fit, sweat and/or water resistance, and wireless connectivity. All these are also great attributes in headphones meant for travel, but you’d also like to prioritize noise cancellation along with comfort and portability.

