Lounge
The ultimate guide to choosing the right headphones for you
Abhishek Baxi 9 min read 11 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryThe staggering number of choices when it comes to choosing the right pair of headphones for daily use, and all the jargon around them, can be confusing. We've got you covered–and don't worry, we include earbuds too
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Whether it’s listening to your Spotify playlist while working out, nodding your head to that dubious motivational podcast during your commute, or attending a video conference at work, when it comes to selecting headphones, there’s a wide range of options that help cater to diverse needs and budgets. But sometimes it can seem like a problem of plenty—especially when you throw in all the jargon that surrounds these devices that have become such a big part of our daily lives. What is ANC? What about TWS? What are ‘dual drivers’? What's the difference between ‘on-ear’ and ‘over-ear’ headphones (they sound the same to me)?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less