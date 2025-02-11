The ultimate guide to choosing the right headphones for you

Neckbands offer a middle path between TWS headphones and wired headphones—these are Bluetooth headphones where the bridge between the two shells rests on the neck instead of an overhead arch. They are great for people who are always on the move since they eliminate the common problem of TWS earphones falling and getting lost somewhere. And since they rest on the neck when not in use, one doesn’t need to take them off, place them in a case, and put the case away. Unfortunately, because of the wider popularity of TWS headphones, we do not see too many great neckband options in the market but a few like the Sony WI-C100 ( ₹2,790), Nothing Neckband Pro ( ₹2,099), OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ( ₹1,399), and realme Buds Wireless 3 ( ₹1,799) are a good buy.