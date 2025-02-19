Running out of juice? Keep your day supercharged with these cool gadgets

It’s six pm in the evening and just as your day is looking up, your phone has plans of its own, sliding into the dreaded, anxiety-inducing ‘red zone’. As we tax our smart devices with an increasing cocktail of AI tasks, pro-grade cameras and brighter always on screens, there’s a Murphy-esque propensity to run out at the least convenient moment—on the plane, on a day out and about or right as you’re getting into an important meeting.

Power banks and chargers, once commoditized (and quite frankly boring black), ABS-clad pieces of equipment, are having a bit of a comeback, thanks to a renewed emphasis on design and upgraded tech, both of which are making consumers take a second look. Here are some that caught our eye…and there’s something for everyone.

DailyObjects Loop

View Full Image On a loop

The Loop power bank ( ₹3999 onwards) by DailyObjects looks like something straight out of the design labs at Apple. Built with aerospace-grade aluminum and available in black and titanium finishes, Loop has these distinctive curves etched into the rear which lend it a rather industrial, objets d’art vibe to it. Little wonder then that Loop twins well with iPhones, attaching magnetically and rather reassuringly via MagSafe without adding any bulk, particularly if you pick up the ultra-slim 5,000mAh model. Pick up the 10,000mAh or the 20,000mAh variants, and folks invested in the Apple ecosystem will be rewarded with Loop’s ‘one power bank to charge them all’ compatibility – wireless charging support for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (the 5,000mAh version doesn’t include the built-in Apple Watch charging puck). Just this feature alone has earned Loop its place in my everyday carry, and the 10,000mAh model held enough charge to charge all three devices and still have over 20 percent left in the tank.

Loop holds another distinction, which makes it of particular interest even to buyers of newer Android flagships such as the OnePlus 13 and the Galaxy S25 series. As the first power bank with a Qi2 certification (with 15W wireless fast charging), Loop plays nice with both, as long as you bring your own magnet-enabled cases. Another nice touch is the kickstand, which allows you to prop up the phone in landscape or portrait orientation. If you’re all about the wireless charging life, Loop fits the bill, but the moment you want to go wired, the single USB-C port with 20W charging is a bit limiting. Priced competitively considering its feature set.

Ambrane Solar 10K

View Full Image Sunny side up

Pick up the Ambrane Solar 10K (Rs. 5,999) and the word ‘self-defense’ comes to mind. Weighing a shade under 600g, the ruggedized plastic design is not one to be pocketed and is best carried in a bag. What looks like a two-port (USB-A and USB-C) power bank ensconced in a folio type fold-out cover opens up to reveal four solar panels, allowing the power bank to trickle charge when you’re outdoors and a power outlet is nowhere to be found. Ideal for trekkers, hikers, or folks who live in areas with unreliable electricity, the Solar 10K even has an LED flashlight for emergencies, and a small LED display shows you current battery levels. It lacks proper rain protection though, so while it is rugged enough to take the occasional fall, you’ll need to protect it from the elements.

The Solar 10K charges connected devices at speeds varying between 18W and 22.5W depending on which port and device you use – acceptable but not terribly fast for wired charging. There’s a handy built-in loop that allows one to hang the power bank from the side of a bag for it to charge. Bear in mind though, solar charging is slow, and it takes anywhere between 3-5 days of charging under direct sunlight (depending on sunlight intensity) to completely top off the 10000mAh power bank, so it’s best reserved for when you’re completely off the grid. And when you’re back in civilization, the Solar 10K can be plugged into a 20W charger for a 3.5-hour recharge. Absolutely worth the money for the niche that it caters to, the Solar 10K is available for Rs. 2,699 on Amazon.

StuffCool Giga

View Full Image Giga cool

Likely the most conventional power bank in this list, the StuffCool Giga (Rs. 4,299.00) defies convention by packing in a 20,000mAh power bank in a compact 10.8x6.8x3.25 cm form factor that weighs just a shade over 350g – now you don’t need to choose a smaller capacity slimline power bank to carry along with you every day. A handy touch is the LED panel on the front that shows remaining battery, handier though is the integrated USB Type-C cable that’s just the right size to form a mini-carrying loop for the power bank without being so long that it gets entangled in other paraphernalia in your bag. Now that many (if not all of us) are on the USB-C charging life, not having to carry along a separate USB-C cable will be a life-saver. The best bit is that the cable supports 65W fast charging, both over USB Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standards, so not only recent phones will be able to leverage the faster charging speeds, but you can also even use it charge laptops in a pinch. Of course, if you need to charge more than one gadget at a time, there’s a USB-C port (65W) alongside a USB-A port (18W). In a product this well thought through and devoid of flaws, the 45W speeds for charging the internal battery feels…relatively slow for the capacious 20,000mAh battery. Highly recommended for the price.

Sharge 100W Pro

View Full Image Super Sharge

Till recently, travel chargers were a nearly-there solution, as the MacBook Pro I used necessitated carrying a separate 96W charger to provide the requisite amount of juice. Along came the Sharge 100W Pro GaN (gallium nitride) charger (Rs. 4,099), with three USB-C ports and one USB-A to, theoretically charge four devices at once, all in a size 30% smaller than the MacBook Pro’s adapter.

Just ask any seasoned travel the difference having one single adapter to charge all your devices can make - I’ve used the 100W Pro to reliably fast charge phones, tablets…or the aforementioned Mac on many journeys (the USB-C ports support a maximum of 100W over PD, while the USB-A port goes up to 22.5W, and there’s a wide range of power protocol support. Aside from the regular two pin adapters for India, the bundled travel adapter plugs for US/UK/EU and AU standards ensure that this will be the only travel charger I’ll need on my travels, no matter where my travels take me.

StuffCool ChargeCube Mini

View Full Image Cubist art

Power strips haven’t really evolved over the years, but the ChargeCube Mini from StuffCool ( ₹1,799) is cut from a different cloth. This compact 12cm x 10cm x 3.25 cube (hence its name) manages to pack in three 6amp power sockets while keeping each socket easily accessible even if you use larger adaptors. Interestingly, the ChargeCube Mini includes a USB-A and a USB-C port on the side, which support a total output of 30W with the Type-C supporting both PD and PPS standards. While it is primarily intended for home/office use, the compact design earns its place in travel bags thanks to its sheer versatility.

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger

If you’re rocking a new OnePlus 13, you know it has an ace up its sleeve – 50W wireless charging via the AirVOOC standard, enabled via its proprietary magnetic charger (Rs. 5,499). Slip on a magnetic case, and the OnePlus 13 blows the Qi2 standard’s 15W out of the water with blisteringly fast (for wireless) 50W charging speeds. That’s faster charging over wireless than the latest S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max or Pixel 9 Pro each charge…over a wire! Keeping things cool is a fan to regulate temperature, and you can freely rotate the charger 360-degrees depending on what you’re doing with your phone. This is truly one for those with a need for speed.

