Running out of juice? Keep your day supercharged with these cool gadgets

Likely the most conventional power bank in this list, the StuffCool Giga (Rs. 4,299.00) defies convention by packing in a 20,000mAh power bank in a compact 10.8x6.8x3.25 cm form factor that weighs just a shade over 350g – now you don’t need to choose a smaller capacity slimline power bank to carry along with you every day. A handy touch is the LED panel on the front that shows remaining battery, handier though is the integrated USB Type-C cable that’s just the right size to form a mini-carrying loop for the power bank without being so long that it gets entangled in other paraphernalia in your bag. Now that many (if not all of us) are on the USB-C charging life, not having to carry along a separate USB-C cable will be a life-saver. The best bit is that the cable supports 65W fast charging, both over USB Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standards, so not only recent phones will be able to leverage the faster charging speeds, but you can also even use it charge laptops in a pinch. Of course, if you need to charge more than one gadget at a time, there’s a USB-C port (65W) alongside a USB-A port (18W). In a product this well thought through and devoid of flaws, the 45W speeds for charging the internal battery feels…relatively slow for the capacious 20,000mAh battery. Highly recommended for the price.