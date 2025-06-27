Must-have tools to make the kitchen a fun place

Take a look at these space-saving, time-saving gadgets (not all the hi-tech!) that will make cooking easy-breezy.

Gaggenau 400 Series Coffee Machine

Serious coffee

Always dreamt of being a barista? This built-in, fully automatic coffee machine will turn heads as you whip up professional-grade espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and flat whites in your own kitchen. Comes with an integrated milk system with hose, touch display, 4 beverage size settings and 8 coffee strength levels.

Hexmill Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Pep it up

Tired of salt and pepper grinders that get clogged after 5 turns? This sleek set features burr grinder technology (like coffee grinders) and has 10 precise grind settings, from coarse to super fine. Made of heavy-duty, solid-milled aluminium body, they are available in gunmetal and classic black finishes.

Snap N’ Strain Silicone Pasta Strainer

Hot case

With fledgling cook hasn’t scalded their hands while draining rice or pasta? This inexpensive, handy clip-on lid that fits all pan and pot sizes makes it super-easy to wash and strain veggies or hot pasta one-handed without spilling half the content of the pan into the sink. It’s easy to clean and heat-resistant.

Presto Poplite Popcorn Popper

Binge-worthy

Streaming binges need to be accompanied by an unending supply of popcorn, and this one will help you make some from scratch instead of using pre-mixed sachets loaded with preservatives. It’s pretty non-messy, using hot air to pop kernels rather than oil or butter (you can top up your pop-corn with butter, of course, melted in the inbuilt cap-cum-measuring cup) and with a nifty spout that pours the popped corn into a bowl directly. It can process a whopping 18 capfuls of corn kernels in 2.5 minutes, keeping that supply going.

Oxo Good Grip Garlic Press

Pressing need

Recommended by chefs and culinary experts, this is the garlic press to have around. With a large chamber that will fit multiple cloves at once and a sturdy handle that gets the job done with minimum effort, it also crushes unpeeled garlic—because let;s admit it, peeling garlic is the worst part of the job—so no mess and garlicky-smelling hands.

Egg cracker tool

Break an egg