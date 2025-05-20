Trying to choose the right laptop? It depends on what you want it for
SummaryWe cut through the clutter to find you the best laptops of 2025 across categories, from the best budget laptops to the top gaming ones
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Deciding which laptop to buy is a hell of a confusing task in 2025. Let alone the fact that you simply have too many choices out there, personal considerations reign supreme, and unlike smartphones, we tend to focus more on the features and specs rather than the brand when it comes to buying a new laptop (accepting that there are two camps – Macbook lovers and Windows afficionados – to begin with).
For most of us, the budget is the first consideration. Then it’s whether you’re a gamer, a student at a university, working in a corporate environment, or someone who edits movies on the fly. Laptops tend to last at least 4-5 years, and then the decision to upgrade from that can take another 6-12 months. The plethora of models and combinations, from chipsets to form factors and from display choices to types of keyboards, can confuse anyone.