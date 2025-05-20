Trying to choose the right laptop? It depends on what you want it for

Lenovo’s ThinkPad range has always been the top choice for business consumers. For 2025, you can’t go wrong with the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition. It’s a 15-inch ultraportable with everything you need to be efficient and help you get through your day. Its thin and light design makes it a boon for travellers. It has many ports (one USB-A, two USB C/Thunderbolt 4s, and even a full-size HDMI). The gorgeous 120Hz 2.8K OLED display is the icing on the cake, as it provides vivid and punchy colours and crisp text. The keyboard, which is at the heart of every ThinkPad consumer, is comfortable, and there is a large haptic touchpad. With a brilliant 1440p webcam, all your video conferencing needs are taken care of.