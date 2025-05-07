Which flagship smartphone camera reigns supreme in 2025?
SummaryIn the battle of flagship smartphone cameras, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Vivo X200 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max each bring unique strengths. From low-light performance to video capabilities, find out which phone captures the best moments in every scenario
The best camera is the one that’s with you, said ace photographer Chase Jarvis in his 2009 book documenting the beginnings of the smartphone camera revolution. Cut to 2025, and while Jarvis’s timeless statement still holds, not all phone cameras are created equal, even among flagship smartphones. We put four flagships—the Vivo X200 Pro, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the Samsung S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max—through an exhaustive set of shooting scenarios to find out which shooter you should pick.