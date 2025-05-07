Which flagship smartphone camera reigns supreme in 2025?

Primary camera

Starting with the main sensor that you’d default to for the bulk of your shots, Xiaomi deserves a shoutout for sticking with a 1-inch type sensor for its primary camera, the only remaining smartphone in the market with a shooter this size. The boost in details and textures, not to mention a whole lot more natural bokeh in everyday shots, is immediately evident, and Xiaomi’s restraint in image processing allows daylight images to really shine, as compared to Vivo’s slightly more over-sharpened look. The Samsung and the iPhone do better across diverse skin tones and more natural image processing, but shot after shot, the Xiaomi nails the brief, particularly in good light. In tricky shots where the phones’ HDR tuning comes into play, Xiaomi’s vastly improved HDR performance is bested only by Vivo’s uncanny ability to pull out details from the shadows. In low-light, the balance tilts back in favour of Xiaomi’s large 1-inch sensor, pulling in loads of details, surfacing hidden nuance where the other phones saw mere shadows, though the Vivo got colours slightly better. Worthy mention to the iPhone for doing the most to retain the original feel (“what the eyes could see") of the night shot.