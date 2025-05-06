The best true wireless earbuds on a budget

The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market is flooded with numerous new offerings from companies such as CMF (a sub-brand of Nothing), Realme, Sony, OnePlus, EarFun, Noise, and others. These earbuds incorporate features from the more premium segment and democratise tech with affordable offerings that boast a robust sound profile. They come with noise cancellation, seamless integration with smartphones (both Android and iOS), a good premium build, and even bass-boosted offerings.

View Full Image The Noise Master buds

Indian consumer technology brand Noise shook up the TWS earbuds market back in February. The company launched the Noise Master Buds, featuring tuning by the legendary company Bose. Yes, the Noise Master Buds feature tuned audio with Sound by Bose technology. These buds are priced at ₹7,999 and come in three colours: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver. The partnership with a major audio company is unprecedented in this price segment.

The Noise Master Buds feature a vinyl disc-shaped design, 12.4mm titanium drivers, and offer a battery life of up to 34 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC). It only misses out on wireless charging, but that’s a given in this price segment rather than a shortcoming. A six-microphone system with Enhanced Noise Cancellation (ENC) also helps improve voice clarity. They support the LHDC 5.0 codec. Essentially, the Noise Master Buds provide a clear, balanced, and punchy sound with a wide soundstage. The bass isn’t overpowering, and the entire offering is remarkably close to an accurate replication of the Bose sound. That’s quite the achievement in this segment.

View Full Image CMF earbuds

Just the other day, CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, launched not one but three TWS earbuds. The Buds 2 Plus is the premier offering at ₹3,299. These earbuds feature Hi-Res LDAC, full EQ customisation, 50dB hybrid ANC, and a rich, balanced sound with a wide soundstage, inviting you to experience a concert-like sound right in your ears. The Buds 2 Plus offers 14 hours of battery life (with the ANC off) and 61.5 hours with the case. Furthermore, these have the lowest low-latency mode, at 105ms (connected to a phone running Nothing OS). They feature an IP65 dust and water resistance rating and three microphones on each bud, with Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 and Clear Voice Technology 3.0.

If you’re in the market for a pair of TWS earbuds and can’t decide which one to buy, then you’re in luck. I’m here to list a few more options (besides the two above) for your consideration. I’ve only included the best of the best in the ₹8,000 and below segment.