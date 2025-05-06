The best true wireless earbuds on a budget

Priced at ₹4,999, the Realme Buds Air6 Pro are an inexpensive pair of TWS earbuds. They offer good ANC and a robust sound for those on a tighter budget. They are direct competitors to the eternal favourite, the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro. The Buds Air6 Pro are a massive upgrade from their predecessors. With dual drivers and 360-degree spatial audio support, these are the ideal choice for bass enthusiasts on a budget. The Buds Air6 Pro provide a surprisingly loud and clear sound. It’s bass-forward and punchy, and even when ANC is enabled, the sound quality remains intact. The earbuds may not be able to deliver a concert-like sound, but they do the job for your daily work playlists, calls, and more. They also support multipoint connectivity. The downside is that you’ve got to sign in to use the app, and the design is on the blingy side.