The best true wireless earbuds on a budget

The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market is flooded with numerous new offerings from companies such as CMF (a sub-brand of Nothing), Realme, Sony, OnePlus, EarFun, Noise, and others. These earbuds incorporate features from the more premium segment and democratise tech with affordable offerings that boast a robust sound profile. They come with noise cancellation, seamless integration with smartphones (both Android and iOS), a good premium build, and even bass-boosted offerings.
Indian consumer technology brand Noise shook up the TWS earbuds market back in February. The company launched the Noise Master Buds, featuring tuning by the legendary company Bose. Yes, the Noise Master Buds feature tuned audio with Sound by Bose technology. These buds are priced at ₹7,999 and come in three colours: Onyx, Titanium, and Silver. The partnership with a major audio company is unprecedented in this price segment.
The Noise Master Buds feature a vinyl disc-shaped design, 12.4mm titanium drivers, and offer a battery life of up to 34 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC). It only misses out on wireless charging, but that’s a given in this price segment rather than a shortcoming. A six-microphone system with Enhanced Noise Cancellation (ENC) also helps improve voice clarity. They support the LHDC 5.0 codec. Essentially, the Noise Master Buds provide a clear, balanced, and punchy sound with a wide soundstage. The bass isn’t overpowering, and the entire offering is remarkably close to an accurate replication of the Bose sound. That’s quite the achievement in this segment.
Just the other day, CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, launched not one but three TWS earbuds. The Buds 2 Plus is the premier offering at ₹3,299. These earbuds feature Hi-Res LDAC, full EQ customisation, 50dB hybrid ANC, and a rich, balanced sound with a wide soundstage, inviting you to experience a concert-like sound right in your ears. The Buds 2 Plus offers 14 hours of battery life (with the ANC off) and 61.5 hours with the case. Furthermore, these have the lowest low-latency mode, at 105ms (connected to a phone running Nothing OS). They feature an IP65 dust and water resistance rating and three microphones on each bud, with Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 and Clear Voice Technology 3.0.
If you’re in the market for a pair of TWS earbuds and can’t decide which one to buy, then you’re in luck. I’m here to list a few more options (besides the two above) for your consideration. I’ve only included the best of the best in the ₹8,000 and below segment.
OnePlus Buds 3
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 might be tuned by Dynaudio, but they cost over ₹10,000. The OnePlus Buds 3, on the other hand, may lack Dynaudio tuning, but it comes at a more palatable price point of ₹5,499. They may be bass-heavy, but they have a rich set of features alongside a lightweight and comfortable fit. These buds are ideal for your commute thanks to their strong active noise cancellation. With ANC on, the OnePlus Buds 3 lasts almost seven hours (the case provides four extra charges). It’s one of the best audio products the company has released. There’s a good detail sound quality with a tilt towards the bass (thankfully, it doesn’t overpower). These earbuds provide a comfortable listening experience for hours, spanning various genres.
Price: ₹5,499
Availability: OnePlus Official Store, OnePlus retail store, Amazon, Flipkart
JBL Live Pro 2
JBL has never been a major player in the TWS earbud market. They’ve been churning out products, but nothing has ever excited the consumers. That perception changed with the launch of the Live Pro 2, alongside the Live Free 2 Buds. The Live Pro 2 features a stem-style design and a supremely comfortable fit. They have one of the best ANCs in this class. The JBL Live Pro 2 features multipoint Bluetooth pairing, an IPX5 splash-proof rating, and wireless charging— a rarity in this segment. Priced at ₹6,999, the Live Pro 2 has 30 hours of battery life (eight hours on a single charge) and is a compelling option.
The Live Pro 2 features an entertaining and lively soundstage that works across various genres. Just don’t expect instrument separation to be at its best, and there is a lack of the bass-heavy thump you might be expecting.
Price: ₹6,999
Realme Buds Air6 Pro
Priced at ₹4,999, the Realme Buds Air6 Pro are an inexpensive pair of TWS earbuds. They offer good ANC and a robust sound for those on a tighter budget. They are direct competitors to the eternal favourite, the Oppo Enco Air3 Pro. The Buds Air6 Pro are a massive upgrade from their predecessors. With dual drivers and 360-degree spatial audio support, these are the ideal choice for bass enthusiasts on a budget. The Buds Air6 Pro provide a surprisingly loud and clear sound. It’s bass-forward and punchy, and even when ANC is enabled, the sound quality remains intact. The earbuds may not be able to deliver a concert-like sound, but they do the job for your daily work playlists, calls, and more. They also support multipoint connectivity. The downside is that you’ve got to sign in to use the app, and the design is on the blingy side.
Price: ₹4,999
EarFun Air Pro 4
The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are hard to beat. Priced at ₹6,626 (currently discounted on Amazon), these are a value-for-money pair of TWS earbuds that have an excellent sound profile, support for AAC, AptX and LDAC audio codecs, and extra features such as wireless charging, ear-detection sensors and more. The EarFun Air Pro 4’s have an energetic sound quality to them. The 10mm drivers are adept at handling bass and have a natural tilt toward it. There’s a good amount of instrument separation as well. The EarFun Air Pro 4’s come with adjustable EQ, strong ANC, IPX5 rating, excellent battery life and more.
Price: ₹6,626
Nothing Ear (a)
One of the best budget pair of TWS earbuds for making calls. The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds excel at voice calls and effectively cancel out background noise. The Nothing Ear (a) features a more pocketable design and several ear tips for that tight seal you’ve always wanted. They’re comfortable and won’t be falling out of your ears. They support AAC, SBC, and LDAC Bluetooth codecs and connect to your devices via Bluetooth 5.3. You can get almost nine hours of playback on a single charge, which is quite impressive.
Priced at ₹5,999, the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds won’t blow you away. They’re suitable for the casual pop playlists you may have and those gym sessions of yours. Even for conference calls, they’re a good option. Just don’t expect anything more out of them.
Price: ₹5,999
Soundcore Liberty 4 NC
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC TWS earbuds may have been released in 2023, but at a discounted price of ₹7,999, these are definitely worth keeping on your shopping list. The Liberty 4 NC earbuds improved on noise cancellation and sound quality vis-a-vis their predecessors. Furthermore, they support LDAC audio code. Most Android smartphones launched recently support the LDAC audio codec, and when streaming high-res tracks, you can feel the difference. These lightweight earbuds feature single custom drivers and a completely different case design. As for the sound quality, you may ask. Well, you cannot go wrong. There is a strong bass performance, a smoother treble and an overall pleasant sound that works across genres, thanks to the wide soundstage. They have a companion app for both iOS and Android. The earbuds are available in several colour options - black, blue, light blue, pink and white - and have an IPX4 splash-proof rating.
Furthermore, these last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Noise cancellation is also adequate for the price. The parent company, Anker, has launched the Soundcore Liberty 5 Earbuds globally, but there is no word on India availability yet.
Price: ₹7,999