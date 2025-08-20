Sound check: The best TWS earbuds out there today

It may have taken a rather courageous decision by a well-known phone brand to lose the headphone jack, but nine years later, the inevitable march of progress has ensured wireless earbuds are safely ensconced in our collective ears, bags and pockets. Our roundup today takes a look at the newest wireless earbuds, across form factors and price points, and one that packs in every bell and whistle imaginable.

Here's our list, in order of price:

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 ( ₹ 1,699)

View Full Image Budget star

Neckband style wireless buds appeal to a specific audience that swears by the function-over-form design. Ergo, the Bullets Wireless Z3 don’t toy with the formula that made the Z2 a hit, opting only to tweak some rough edges. If it’s the hands-free, long-lasting neckband life you prefer, the Z3 are a bargain, and then some!

Pros: The Bullets Wireless Z3 is built to purpose and delivers solidly with a convenient magnetically attaching design that hangs around your neck, ready to use in a snap, without having to fish around for them or worry about one falling off. Handily power down when not in use, and the physical buttons to play/pause, change tracks and control volume are far more reliable than mediocre gesture controls on most entry-level TWS buds. Excellent microphone performance, although the AI Call Noise Cancellation feature is rather broken and is best left off. Insane battery life, at 36 hours of playback, and a quick 10-minute charge giving you 27 hours of battery life.

Cons: The audio from the 12.4mm dynamic drivers is unquestionably massy and bass-heavy, drowning out the details at higher frequencies – great for long phone calls on the commute or listening to workout playlists at the gym, less so for tracks that requires finesse and details. Pro tip: use that BassWave feature on the companion app to dial the bass down, works far better than the audio presets. Supports the Bluetooth 5.4 standard but lacks multi-device pairing.

CMF Buds 2 / Buds 2 Plus ( ₹ 2,699 / ₹ 3,299)

View Full Image Playful design

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is known for its strong entry-level portfolio of audio products, with the liberal sprinkling of the charming, playful design associated with the CMF brand. The Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus do well to land the brief, if you’re looking for a pair of TWS buds on a budget.

Pros: The surprise inclusion of active noise cancellation on both models, plus the high-res LDAC codec support on Plus variant. Both models have touch controls, IP55 protection and dual device connectivity, but the Buds 2 Plus get the larger 12mm drivers and slightly better ANC than the Buds 2. Sonic signature on both favors the low end, with the Buds 2 Plus nudging ahead discernably enough to warrant the additional outlay. Good battery life on both, with close to seven hours of listening per charge with noise cancellation.

Cons: Dial on the cases doesn’t have any functionality (volume/track control).

OnePlus Buds 4 ( ₹ 5,999)

View Full Image Noise cancellation max

OnePlus’ mainline Buds 4 get a lot right for the price, bringing many erstwhile Pro features and performance to a lower price point, including larger dual drivers paired with a new dual digital-to-analog-converter (DAC) system and noise cancelling that rivals earbuds thrice its price. With a detailed yet balanced sound signature that punches well above its price point, the Buds 4 were a revelation and an easy recommendation both rolled into one!

Pros: Comfortable to wear for hours on end, and IP55 rated for sweat/rain. With a big 11mm woofer for bass and a 6mm tweeter for the mids and highs, plus high-res LHDC 5.0 support, sound quality is surprisingly mature for the price, and nearly as good as the Buds Pro 3 at half its price. Bass is very much the star though it is reined in, allowing the well-balanced mids and highs to shine through - and you can always tweak the EQ via the HeyMelody Companion app. Noise cancellation is shockingly good, reducing noise up to 55dB, and is paired with an exceptional transparency mode that beats anything under Rs. 10,000 by a country mile. Impressive battery life at 6 hours with ANC on.

Cons: The pebble-shaped case design feels premium, though the metallic texture makes it slippery to grasp and susceptible to drops. As with the case, the buds themselves are chunkier, allowing for somewhat middling gesture controls on the stem. Occasional latency issues, and no wireless charging.

Sony WF-C710N ( ₹ 8,490)

View Full Image Sound profile

A retro translucent finish that’s new to Sony’s lineup, strong ANC and improved app controls – the Sony WF-C710N brings a slice of flagship finesse to a mid-range price point.

Pros: Excellent active noise cancellation, a warm and balanced sound profile with the ability to tweak a five-band equalizer via the app, comfortable and secure fit for extended use, reliable battery life with fast charging and features like multi-point support and wear detection.

Cons: Lacks high-res LDAC codec support. Translucent case is eye-catching but a tad plasticky and lacks wireless charging.

JBL Tour Pro 3 ( ₹ 22,999)

View Full Image Screen finish

JBL is betting big on the smart charging case with the Tour Pro 3, but beyond the genuinely useful party trick lies a pair of well-executed wireless earbuds that do a lot of things really well – excellent noise cancellation, great battery life and flagship-grade audio quality with support for hi-res and spatial audio. If you have the budget, the Tour Pro 3 offers a glimpse of what the future of TWS buds can look like.

Pros: The earbuds themselves are a familiar design – short, egg-shaped with a discreet touch-sensitive stem, that fit easily and securely into your ear canal – but the case…is something else. Unlike anything one has seen from rival brands, the case sports a 1.57-inch touchscreen that lets you access features and earbuds settings – volume, ANC settings, equalizer presets, finding a lost bud – without needing to access the JBL app on your phone. Here’s the clincher – the case can act as a wireless audio transmitter over USB or 3.5mm stereo cables (both included) – so you can use the buds with analog sources such as inflight entertainment systems…or old cassette players! Use it with a modern Android with LDAC support and you will be rewarded with a mature, bass-forward sound signature that does not disappoint – great for pop music, EDM and the latest chartbusters, less so for acoustic or classical music. Multipoint pairing over Bluetooth 5.3 and tailored sound via the Personi-Fi 2.0 personalisation tool is par for the course, and ANC is competitive, even given the segments’ high performing peers. Battery life is impressive – eight hours with ANC on, and another three charges in the case.

Cons: The case is chunky and getting the earbuds out in a jiffy is sometimes tricky. Sound staging needs work, and audio purists will note a lack of nuance and finesse.