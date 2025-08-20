Sound check: The best TWS earbuds out there today
Tushar Kanwar 5 min read 20 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
A handy guide to the latest wireless earbuds and neckbands, whether you’re in the market for a cheap replacement or a device built to impress
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It may have taken a rather courageous decision by a well-known phone brand to lose the headphone jack, but nine years later, the inevitable march of progress has ensured wireless earbuds are safely ensconced in our collective ears, bags and pockets. Our roundup today takes a look at the newest wireless earbuds, across form factors and price points, and one that packs in every bell and whistle imaginable.
Here's our list, in order of price:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story