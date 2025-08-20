Sound check: The best TWS earbuds out there today

Pros: The earbuds themselves are a familiar design – short, egg-shaped with a discreet touch-sensitive stem, that fit easily and securely into your ear canal – but the case…is something else. Unlike anything one has seen from rival brands, the case sports a 1.57-inch touchscreen that lets you access features and earbuds settings – volume, ANC settings, equalizer presets, finding a lost bud – without needing to access the JBL app on your phone. Here’s the clincher – the case can act as a wireless audio transmitter over USB or 3.5mm stereo cables (both included) – so you can use the buds with analog sources such as inflight entertainment systems…or old cassette players! Use it with a modern Android with LDAC support and you will be rewarded with a mature, bass-forward sound signature that does not disappoint – great for pop music, EDM and the latest chartbusters, less so for acoustic or classical music. Multipoint pairing over Bluetooth 5.3 and tailored sound via the Personi-Fi 2.0 personalisation tool is par for the course, and ANC is competitive, even given the segments’ high performing peers. Battery life is impressive – eight hours with ANC on, and another three charges in the case.