Monday Motivation: Giving 100% to everything one does is never a bad idea

The dream of securing a stable government job gave way to academics once Ramgopal Rao, the group vice chancellor for BITS Pilani, decided to pursue a master’s degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai. It was here at IIT that he was exposed to some of the best minds in the country—people who helped him discover his passion for engineering and research.

“Today, classrooms have transformed significantly since I studied engineering. There are abundant resources available online unlike earlier when we had to rely on teachers and textbooks," says Rao, 59, based in Pilani, Rajasthan.

“Accessing diverse content allows for a more personalised and engaging learning experience," he says.

Much of his focus has been on experiential learning to bridge the gap between theory and practice. The challenges he throws at his wards involves problem solving and design thinking rather than recalling formulae.

“Our education system is overly focused on teaching theory," he says. “The curriculum should be revised to incorporate experiential learning. This will prepare students for today’s evolving job market."

Rao talks to Lounge about mentoring students and the importance of reading religious texts and newspapers. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image Ramgopal Rao, group vice chancellor for BITS Pilani

Who do you consider your mentor?

Prof. Juzer Vasi from IIT Bombay was my mentor. He recognised my potential, nurtured my talent and provided me with platforms where I could excel. His guidance and support were instrumental in shaping my career.

A major insight you received from your mentor’s guidance?

I learnt the importance of striving for excellence and never settling for mediocrity. His emphasis on perfection, of giving 100% to everything one does, has been a guiding principle throughout my career. This pursuit of excellence has driven me to constantly improve and achieve my goals.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Mentoring is about building mentees’ careers by understanding their individual strengths and guiding them to disciplines where they will excel. Having mentored PhD students, I take pride in having played a role in transforming their lives.

What’s your morning schedule like?

Since I am a night owl, I wake up around 7-7.30am. After coffee, I read at least two newspapers, especially their editorial columns. This helps me stay informed and sets the tone for my day. What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier?

I am a team player who believes in delegation. I consistently focus on the big picture and give my teams the autonomy to achieve their goals. I step back when I see things are going well, but if issues do arise, I become actively involved.

What’s the one positive work routine you developed during the pandemic?

During the pandemic, I explored religious texts like the Bhagwad Gita, Bible and Quran, broadening my understanding of different beliefs. This introspective journey allowed me to reflect on various philosophies and gain new perspectives, enriching my personal growth.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth?

Yuval Noah Harari’s books because they provide insights into technology and human evolution. I also listen to podcasts and YouTube channels related to technology to keep me informed and inspired. How do you unwind?

I enjoy sports, particularly table tennis, which I used to play regularly with students. But because of my role, I have to travel extensively, which limits my ability to engage in sports consistently. Despite the limitation, I remain an outdoor enthusiast and cherish opportunities to participate in physical activities when possible.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.