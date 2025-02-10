Monday Motivation: Giving 100% to everything one does is never a bad idea
SummaryBITS Pilani’s group vice chancellor Ramgopal Rao on the importance of consistently focusing on the big picture
The dream of securing a stable government job gave way to academics once Ramgopal Rao, the group vice chancellor for BITS Pilani, decided to pursue a master’s degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mumbai. It was here at IIT that he was exposed to some of the best minds in the country—people who helped him discover his passion for engineering and research.
“Today, classrooms have transformed significantly since I studied engineering. There are abundant resources available online unlike earlier when we had to rely on teachers and textbooks," says Rao, 59, based in Pilani, Rajasthan.