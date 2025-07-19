Blissclub’s Minu Margeret is building an inclusive apparel brand for every woman
Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 7 min read 19 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
The founder and CEO talks about starting off with one product, the philosophy of balancing functionality with comfort, and how sports has shaped her
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s on an unusually warm Friday afternoon in May that I make my way to the head office of women’s apparel company Blissclub in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. The office is staffed with Gen Z and young millennials and kitted with a table tennis table. The founder and CEO of the brand, Minu Margeret, looks ready to step out for a spot of badminton in her black shorts and green T-shirt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story