Blissclub’s Minu Margeret is building an inclusive apparel brand for every woman

It’s on an unusually warm Friday afternoon in May that I make my way to the head office of women’s apparel company Blissclub in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. The office is staffed with Gen Z and young millennials and kitted with a table tennis table. The founder and CEO of the brand, Minu Margeret, looks ready to step out for a spot of badminton in her black shorts and green T-shirt.

It’s pure coincidence that I am meeting Margeret, 35, a few days after the D2C company, founded in 2020, successfully raised ₹45 crore in its Pre-Series B round funding. According to multiple reports online, the round had existing investors Elevation Capital and Eight Roads Ventures participating along with debt funding from Alteria Capital. This infusion of funds comes after a shaky period in 2023-24 that saw more than a dozen employees being laid off in January. It is timely and Margeret doesn’t hide her enthusiasm.

“These funds will help us take some bets on new launches. It’ll help us look at expanding our offline stores as well," she says. Some of the most recent developments include Blissclub signing actor Karisma Kapoor as its brand ambassador and the launch of two new product categories: the luxury travel edit comprising jackets, tanks, pullovers and straight pants, and its AirMelt™ collection of tees, joggers, shorts, co-ord sets and zippered jackets, in a proprietary fabric.

With a market valuation of ₹600crore —the company did not divulge its current annual earnings—Blissclub is a leading name among homegrown activewear brands such as HRX, Aastey, Silvertraq and Cava Athleisure. Being a size-inclusive brand, products such as the “Ultimate Leggings" and “Ultimate Flare Pants" have developed a cult-like following. “When I decided to launch the branch, I wasn’t looking to build performance wear for athletes. I was building a brand for every woman who is constantly juggling multiple things at the same time," says Margeret.

Starting off as a D2C activewear brand in the initial years, the brand has expanded into citywear, swimwear, travel and innerwear categories as well. Additionally, from being an internet-first brand, Blissclub today has 15 brick-and-mortar stores in India. As a women’s only activewear brand, a key factor that has helped Blissclub establish its foothold quickly is listening closely to the feedback from its customers, or “Bliss Queens", as Margeret prefers to call them. This has translated into products with thoughtful features. “We had women asking us to design activewear for Indian bodies that are not as lean or tall as our Western counterparts. We also had women asking us to make clothes that were built not just for Bengaluru’s pleasant climate but also for Chennai or Mumbai’s humidity and the dry heat of Delhi," shares Margeret about insights gleaned from early interactions.

With its offerings priced between ₹799-2,999, the brand’s inclusivity comes through in its sizes that range from XS to 4XL—Margaret’s own feminist perspective reflects in the four pockets that the brand’s pants have. “We launched the Ultimate leggings with four deep pockets because well, women carry wallets and have bills to pay."

Interestingly, fashion was a subject that Margeret was unfamiliar with before launching her company. A B.Com graduate from Christ College and a management accountant, Margeret was a typical finance professional who wet her feet in Goldman Sachs and Wipro before she headed to the International School of Business, Hyderabad, for her MBA in 2016. “I had no idea what words like inseam and outseam meant and I always thought that it was robots or machines that stitched clothes," she jokes.

After ISB, Margeret spent the next three years at Unilever, AB InBev and PhonePe. That was also the time when she played club-level Ultimate Frisbee for a Bengain 2018-19 that she began toying with the idea of entrepreneurship. “Everyone around me at the time was either starting up or thinking about starting up and I’d always wanted to start something on my own." While scouting for potential business ideas, she didn’t have to look too far. As an active frisbee player and a regular gym goer, finding quality performance wear in India had always been a problem.

“I’d mostly end up buying my activewear while travelling outside India. And so one of the initial problem statements I listed was the lack of quality functional and technical apparel for women in the Indian market," she recalls.

In December 2019, Margeret quit her job as brand manager at PhonePe and spent the next 10 months in R&D. This involved talking to women—“I wanted to know if other women felt the same way about wanting quality functional clothes"—and industry insiders to suss out if there was potential to build something in the women’s activewear space. She remembers visiting factories across the country to learn all she could about fabrics and apparel manufacturing. Finally, when it came to launching the brand online, Margaret chose to kick off things by focusing on only one product: black leggings. She did that with a bootstrapped investment of ₹15 lakh, zero marketing budget and a small team of four-five employees. The company today has over 80 employees.

“Our idea while making the leggings was to make them the best available in the market. We wanted them to be so good, they’d become every woman’s favourite pair," says Margeret. A number of iterations had to be done to get the fabric right. “A key insight we had at the time (on fabric) was that Indian women love the feel of cotton, but since cotton doesn’t have the performance of synthetic, the question we worked with was how could we build high-quality synthetics that feel like cotton?" Margeret says. The team worked backwards getting the fabric right before making the product. She adds, “Fabric is the nucleus of everything we build because once you get the fabric right, everything is an offshoot of that."

While Blissclub’s product offerings may have expanded in the last five years, its philosophy of balancing functionality with comfort has resulted in the in-house tech division, BlissLabs, engineering its own fabrics like CloudSoft, AirMelt™, BareButter™ and RibSupreme™. “We have an internal team of fabric engineers who are constantly working away to create new materials. This team works closely with our partner fabric mills to build prototypes which are then tested over months and quarters. The entire process from choosing the raw material to the final product takes us two years," Margeret explains.

Blissclub’s first product, the Ultimate Black leggings, launched online in 2020 during peak-covid. The proof that they’d cracked the formula was evident when they sold out in three weeks. “We had a lot of women post about us organically. That is when I realised that if you build something different, people will care about it enough to buy it," Margeret muses. Around the time that Blissclub launched, fashion trends across the globe were changing too. In 2020, with lockdown in effect everywhere, concepts like remote work and work from home became a reality. These trends in turn gave the athleisure industry a fillip as everyone switched to comfortable clothing. Co-ord sets, tracksuits, sweat shirts, leggings, joggers and tees became outfits of the day. The activewear industry was at an inflection point and that, Margeret reveals, gave her another compelling reason to enter it.

“I like how athleisure has become normalised as everyday wear," says Margeret about the trend that has continued to remain popular post-covid. A report by management consulting firm IMARC Group validates this: The Indian athleisure market is expected to grow from $13,156 million in 2024 to $21,250 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Sports builds a lot of humility in you, it shows you that you cannot be your best everyday. There will be days where you are going to be good and days where you will mess up.

A Malayali, Margeret’s childhood up till class IX was spent in Bahrain where her father worked as a banker. The job was transferable, which meant that Margeret and her sister had to switch around 8-9 schools. In retrospect, she believes that this constant shifting of schools and adjusting to changes taught her to adapt to uncomfortable situations quickly.

Today, these are qualities that come in handy when she has to take tough decisions. “One thing I’ve learnt in this job is that once you are a CEO, you’ll always end up getting the most abysmal problems to solve, simply by virtue of your position. While the decent-enough problems get solved along the way by the other team members, what gets filtered to you are the tricky ones. I’ve come to accept it as part and parcel of the job."

Sports, she says has played a role in shaping her attitude to leading from the front. “Sports builds a lot of humility in you, it shows you that you cannot be your best everyday. There will be days where you are going to be good and days where you will mess up. Sports teaches you how to not let things affect you."

Margeret is married to Vidit Aatrey, co-founder and CEO of online marketplace, Meesho. How does the equation of having a startup founder as life partner play out at home? Do they seek each other’s advice? “We’ve both got a high degree of empathy for each other’s journeys because we know what it takes," she says. While conversations at home post work tend to be wide-ranging, the current “startup" that’s keeping both the co-founders busy is their little daughter, Ira, jokes Margeret. “Everything revolves around her now."

QUICK 3

An item of clothing you’ll always pack: Black leggings

Your favourite way to destress: Swimming

A recent series you enjoyed: ‘The Last of Us’

