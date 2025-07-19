Blissclub’s Minu Margeret is building an inclusive apparel brand for every woman

“Our idea while making the leggings was to make them the best available in the market. We wanted them to be so good, they’d become every woman’s favourite pair," says Margeret. A number of iterations had to be done to get the fabric right. “A key insight we had at the time (on fabric) was that Indian women love the feel of cotton, but since cotton doesn’t have the performance of synthetic, the question we worked with was how could we build high-quality synthetics that feel like cotton?" Margeret says. The team worked backwards getting the fabric right before making the product. She adds, “Fabric is the nucleus of everything we build because once you get the fabric right, everything is an offshoot of that."