Time and experience are the best mentors, feels Blue Dart's Dipanjan Banerjee

A part-time gig during his college days had Dipanjan Banerjee realise his interest in sales. Until then, he had enjoyed the field of finance, while also pursuing chartered accountancy alongside. But it wasn’t until he finished a Master of Business Administration in marketing and sales from Amity University, Noida, that he first heard of the world of deliveries and logistics from a few friends.

“Solving real-world business problems and ensuring things move seamlessly piqued my interest and soon I was sitting for an interview that marked the beginning of my logistics journey," says Mumbai-based Banerjee, 40, chief commercial officer at Blue Dart.

Having spent two decades in a constantly evolving industry, Banerjee has dealt with everything from solving complex logistic problems to drone deliveries in sectors such as healthcare, disaster relief and rural logistics. “Logistics is invisible but indispensable. Addressing customer problems, seeing business numbers grow, leading teams to victories and knowing that we are moving something that matters is what drives me."

Banerjee talks to Mint about mentorship and the importance of being resilient. Edited excerpts:

Who do you consider your mentor?

I have had the privilege of learning from people across diverse walks of life and have been fortunate to work with some of the best in the industry over the years. In my view, time and experience are among the greatest mentors one can have.

A major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance?

Resilience. It’s a quality you build over time. I learnt to act more and overthink less. That shift helped me make faster decisions and lead with more confidence.

What does being a mentor mean to you?

Being a mentor means creating a safe space to share, guide and challenge. At work, I do this by being approachable, giving honest feedback and celebrating both effort and outcomes.

What’s your morning schedule like?

My day starts with an early morning walk, followed by a nice cup of tea. Post this, I skim through industry news and review key metrics around the company’s business performance.

What are some of the productivity principles?

Block time for deep work, prioritise tasks and use technology for automation wherever possible. I also try to end each day with a quick review. It helps me plan better for tomorrow.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed over the years?

Mastering online meetings—how to make them short, engaging and outcome driven. Also, I learnt how to balance remote collaboration with empathy by checking in on people.

How do you unwind?

Music and long drives are my go-to. There’s something about the open road and the right playlist that resets me completely.

Monday Motivation is a series in which business leaders discuss their mentors and their work ethics.