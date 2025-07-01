Time and experience are the best mentors, feels Blue Dart's Dipanjan Banerjee
Dipanjan Banerjee, chief commercial officer at Blue Dart, on the importance of being resilient
A part-time gig during his college days had Dipanjan Banerjee realise his interest in sales. Until then, he had enjoyed the field of finance, while also pursuing chartered accountancy alongside. But it wasn’t until he finished a Master of Business Administration in marketing and sales from Amity University, Noida, that he first heard of the world of deliveries and logistics from a few friends.
“Solving real-world business problems and ensuring things move seamlessly piqued my interest and soon I was sitting for an interview that marked the beginning of my logistics journey," says Mumbai-based Banerjee, 40, chief commercial officer at Blue Dart.