Can you watch a film in a moving vehicle?
Driving around in the BMW i7 with a 31-inch screen is a unique experience
The evolution of technology in cars has standardized features that were once reserved for the luxury segment. This, in turn, presents a conundrum for cars commanding a hefty premium over the mainstream ones. To stand apart, displays have offered car makers with avenues to innovate within the confines of a car cabin.
For the BMW i7, this manifested in what is a rarity in cars in India—a full-scale theatre with a 31.3-inch ‘Oled’ (organic light-emitting diode) display, paired to an 18-speaker, 655-watt surround sound system built by British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins. To go with this, the company’s infotainment modes come with a dedicated ‘Theatre mode’—which rolls up the window and rear windscreen shades, closes the glass roof’s shades too, and flips the display down for the rear passengers to savour.