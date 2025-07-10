Can you watch a film in a moving vehicle?

The evolution of technology in cars has standardized features that were once reserved for the luxury segment. This, in turn, presents a conundrum for cars commanding a hefty premium over the mainstream ones. To stand apart, displays have offered car makers with avenues to innovate within the confines of a car cabin.

For the BMW i7, this manifested in what is a rarity in cars in India—a full-scale theatre with a 31.3-inch ‘Oled’ (organic light-emitting diode) display, paired to an 18-speaker, 655-watt surround sound system built by British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins. To go with this, the company’s infotainment modes come with a dedicated ‘Theatre mode’—which rolls up the window and rear windscreen shades, closes the glass roof’s shades too, and flips the display down for the rear passengers to savour.

The experience, interestingly, is heightened by the company’s inclusion of a port that allows users to use any streaming device with it. Through this, passengers in the rear seat can plug in an Amazon Fire Stick, connect it with their mobile phone’s data plan, and have a functioning smart Oled television to view while on the highway for a long drive.

The in-car theatre experience is definitely a unique one. The fold-out ‘television’ comes with a very wide aspect ratio; as a result, the content streamed on it actually uses a significantly smaller amount of the display area—at times, less than 70% of it. But, the display stands out for producing deep blacks and a sublime surround sound unit that would not be out of place even in a living room.

This experience is further heightened by the use of a voice AI assistant, which responds to commands such as “make the cabin cooler" and “open the sunroof". The company uses an unspecified voice AI model underpinning the features, giving users access to voice commands to ensure that the theatre screen does not need to be folded away in order for other features to be accessed from the rear seat.

Streaming quality is consistent with any smart television experience. However, patchy data networks across highways could play spoilsport—in which case, making content available offline prior to travel could be a better way to go. Other features that also aid volume adjustments and other elements include gesture control of playback as well.

The only hiccup? The inside rear-view mirror is a traditional mirror and not a screen feeding visibility from the back of the car through a camera. This means that when the TV is deployed for the passengers in the back seat, there is no way for the chauffeur to see what’s behind.The car, of course, allows drivers to voluntarily switch on the rear camera view on the main display, which can make up for this shortcoming.

For a more seamless experience, buyers would likely have liked a more conventional aspect ratio screen for a more immersive television experience. Even without it, the unit delivers a show that can keep passengers on the rear seat relaxed and engaged for hours—all within the traditional comforts that luxury cars have offered over time.