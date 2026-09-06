Back seat driving: The BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase is the perfect SUV for the passenger

When I received the BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase for review I did something I don’t normally do first, because my curiosity got the better of me. I pushed the driver’s seat well back to suit my own six-foot driving position, walked around and folded myself into the back seat behind it, and asked Anthony—who had come to deliver the car—to take me for a short drive.
During the virtual media briefing BMW had emphasized the extra room in this stretched version of its smallest SUV, and I wanted to see if this was true.
I had fully expected my knees to start arguing with the back of the seat within seconds. They never did. In fact, there was “no man’s air”—that crucial buffer zone—between my knees and the scooped-out seatback. I sat there for longer than was necessary, partly out of surprise, and partly because the seat itself, with its longer base and a couple of degrees of recline, is genuinely built for settling into with a sigh. It has that certain quality of your favourite armchair at the end of a long day—the one you sink into and simply let go, the day dissolving around you.
IT’S ALL IN THE BACK SEAT
That back seat is really the whole point of the X1 LWB, and everything else in the car has been quietly arranged around it. BMW has stretched the standard X1 by 116mm, with 108mm of that going straight into the wheelbase, and every millimetre has been spent on the same thing: making the back of the car feel like somewhere you’d choose to be.
The seat sits 27mm higher, the headrests are 37mm wider, and above it all is a big panoramic glass roof—nine square feet of it, fixed rather than opening—that floods the cabin with light and makes the interior feel larger. The boot has grown too, to a genuinely useful 540 litres, so the weekend duffels aren’t fighting the golf clubs for space.
There are touches that I really liked: the wireless charging pad up front holds the phone upright with a gentle clip, so it charges in place instead of sliding about every time you brake, the upholstery and finish feel premium, and the sound system is sweet. It’s a properly equipped car too, eight airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of driver assistance systems, so the fuss BMW has made over comfort hasn’t come at the cost of the basics.
A CAR TO BE DRIVEN AROUND IN
All of it adds up to a car that feels built for a particular kind of Indian life, one where the back seat matters as much as the front. BMW already has a long-wheelbase 3 Series, a long-wheelbase 5 Series, and an electric iX1 LWB doing brisk business in India, and this year, more than half of BMW’s passenger vehicle sales have been long-wheelbase models. That statistic speaks about how this segment of buyer thinks.