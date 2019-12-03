It’s not difficult to fall in love with Running With Sherman: The Donkey Who Survived Against All Odds And Raced Like A Champion. Sherman, an abused burro ( a small donkey) adopted by Christopher McDougall, requires a task that will help him get back on his feet. McDougall decides the task should be joining the world burro running championship—a race where humans and donkeys run together—in Colorado, which will not only heal his body but also his mind. “My hope was to nurse Sherman back to health by turning him into my running partner, but since I was an absolute novice at animal training, I began a research expedition to learn from the experts about what makes animals tick," writes McDougall.

This research, which included a meeting with a dog whisperer and spending a cold night riding a dog sled, led to the making of Running With Sherman, which follows the simple, engaging style of his previous books, Born To Run: A Hidden Tribe, Superathletes, And The Greatest Race The World Has Never Seen, and Natural Born Heroes: Mastering The Lost Secrets Of Strength And Endurance. Running with Sherman is as much about the hard work McDougall and his family and friends put in to train their burro as it is about Sherman’s perseverance to become stronger. While sharing the experiences, McDougall reminds us of something we often forget: We need animals more than they need us.