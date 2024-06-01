Craving for chips: Best books, podcasts on the world of semiconductors

Semiconductors power everything from our smartphones to kitchen appliances. Here's a look at some books and podcasts that explain the complex world of semiconductor chips

During a recent trip to the Intel Museum at the company’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, I spotted the original copy of a the1965 issue of the Electronics magazine, which featured the breakthrough article – Cramming More Components On to Integrated Circuits – by Gordon Moore, an electronics engineer, who went on to run Intel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Often considered the most influential trade magazine article ever published, it foretold the future of modern computing.

Some of us do remember an ‘Intel Inside’ sticker on our early laptops and desktops which asserted that it’s all powered by a semiconductor chip – the foundation of modern electronics. A semiconductor (like silicon), as the name suggests is a material that's neither a great conductor (like metal) nor a complete insulator (like plastic). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Nvidia keeps its old chips selling hot These chips – also known as an integrated circuit or microchip – and typically made from thin slices of silicon crystals, known as wafers, contain tiny electronic components, such as transistors, diodes, and resistors. These complex circuits power everything from your smartphones to cars to your child’s toys to kitchen appliances to medical devices to, and a lot more.

The fact that the mecca of modern technology innovation is called “Silicon Valley" underlines the role of chips in the digital age – and how they affect the global economy.

If that has piqued your interest, here’s a selection of books and podcasts to satiate your craving for chips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology

Chris Miller | Scribner/Simon & Schuster

One of Barack Obama's favourite books of 2023, Chip War is an epic, edifying account of the geopolitical and technological history of the global semiconductor industry, and the challenge for global diplomacy. Miller is associate professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University and has authored three books in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book is a highly topical history of the development of the semiconductor, how some manufacturers came to dominate the global supply of advanced microchips, and the implications of a trade war over chip development and supply.

It’s a fascinating read that chronicles the development and proliferation of semiconductor chips and asserts that the chip industry now determines the structure of the global economy and the geopolitical power it drives.

Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ed Conway | Knopf In 2019, more materials were extracted than in the years to 1950 combined. “Far from being independent from the physical world around us, we have never been more reliant upon it," writes Ed Conway, a UK-based journalist and author who writes about politics, economics, and the environment.

Sand, salt, iron, copper, oil, and lithium are the six most crucial substances in human history – powering our everyday lives, devices, and our economy.

Material World uncovers the marvel of these substances and the miraculous processes that turn these raw materials into complex products – “from the sweltering depths of the deepest mine in Europe, to spotless silicon chip factories in Taiwan, to the eerie green pools where lithium originates." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It’s a tangential read on semiconductors, as well as other components that power the digital age, and how they impact climate change, energy crises, as well as geopolitics.

Listen The Chip Warriors The Chip Warriors audio documentary, presented as a 5-part podcast series, features stories from America's semiconductor industry pioneers - told in their own voices. Some of the episodes are not available in full, but the podcast is still a great peek into the journey of semiconductors.

The series is based on interviews conducted separately for an oral history project by a semiconductor industry association between 2004 and 2008 (William Shockley’s interview was recorded in 1969). The interviews have been digitally remastered, and a voice-over narration is used to provide context. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Circuit The Circuit is podcast dedicated on the business of semiconductors. It is hosted by Ben Bajarin, a leading industry analyst, and Jay Goldberg, who’s spent his career at the intersection of finance and technology.

I’ll particularly recommend a recent episode – Episode 63: The Continued March of Custom Silicon, is it Sustainable? – where the hosts discuss the recent trend of companies developing their own custom CPUs and accelerators for AI workloads.

In recent past, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have all announced their own custom chips, which could lead to a potential shift in the fortunes of the semiconductor industry. With Apple ditching Intel and going for custom chips for its Macbook devices, custom chips is an important trend to watch out for – which is why the hosts have discussed the same in a couple of previous episodes (episode 43 and 28) as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CNBC Tech: Beyond The Valley While much of the conversations around semiconductors is the “chip wars" and the battle for semiconductor supremacy to ensure economic and national security, an episode of CNBC Tech’s Beyond The Valley podcast – How semiconductors are made - and why no one country can own the process – explains how these chips have an incredibly global, complex, and intricate production process.

As governments across the world focus on boosting their own domestic chip industry, the episode looks at looks at why no single country can own the chip supply chain.

Bonus: Watch The race for semiconductor supremacy (FT Film) “We're going to make sure the supply chain for America begins in America," President Joe Biden asserted passing the Chips Act that many see as the crowning jewel in the Biden policy crown. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US no longer manufactures the most Innovative chips - Taiwan manufactures 92 percent of those chips. This Financial Times documentary explains how the US is bidding to regain a leading role in advanced chip manufacturing, to de-risk critical supply chains, and ensuring the economic security of the US.

US' Chip War On China: Will China Win Or Lose The Tech Race? (CNA Insider) By banning exports of the most advanced semiconductor chips, and the machines needed to make them, to China, the US wants to slow down their rival’s military and surveillance development – and has also roped in its allies, the Netherlands and Japan, into their export curbs. On the other hand, China is pouring investments into the chip industry amidst tariffs and sanctions.

This detailed documentary tries to find if there will be a victor in this tech war, and what will it mean for the rest of the world? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek Baxi is a technology journalist and digital consultant.

