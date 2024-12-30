Monday motivation: A daily habit to fight burnout at work and beyond

When Vishal Gupta took over as the managing director of Borges India in 2017, he realised that the market was still on its way towards making healthier food choices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“One of the biggest challenges that I faced was raising awareness about olive oil and other Mediterranean products. We were up against long-standing local cooking oils that had a strong presence in Indian households. Many consumers weren’t fully aware of the benefits of olive oil," Gupta, 46, says.

Gupta, who is based out of the Delhi-NCR region, went back to the basics of marketing that he picked up as a student at the Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow and the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. To educate the consumer and build trust, the brand collaborated with nutritionists, chefs and fitness experts to showcase the health benefits of olive oil in ways that resonated with Indian families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It wasn’t just about promoting a product, this was also about changing mindsets. We worked to adapt our approach that suited Indian cooking habits, while staying true to our commitment to quality. Marketing plays a pivotal role in understanding consumer behaviour and creating value, which is essential for driving business growth," he says.

Gupta talks to Lounge about mentorship and why he emphasises on prioritising tasks.

Who do you consider your mentor? Mentorship is an important part of a professional’s journey and I have been lucky to get timely advice from my superiors during the last two decades of my corporate career. Their wisdom has the potential to transform the career trajectory of individuals, providing them with guidance, skills and confidence. The influence of dedicated superiors is a powerful catalyst for success in the corporate world. Their impact lasts beyond their immediate advice, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? Mentors have been the guiding light for most of my decisions.When I am asked about the one important thing that people overlook while building successful careers, my response is simple - good mentors. I believed in bouncing off ideas and getting feedback from them.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? An effective leader must balance immediate project demands with the long-term growth of team members. By focussing on both dimensions, leaders can add significant value to their teams, fostering an environment of continuous improvement and engagement. This holistic approach not only benefits individual team members, but ultimately leads to organisational success and sustainability. Thus, mentorship is a pivotal element in fostering a dynamic and productive workplace. We emphasise the profound impact that mentorship has, not only on individual employees, but also on the overall culture and success of an organisation.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? One of the core productivity principles I follow is prioritising what truly matters. In both my professional and personal life, I focus on identifying high-impact tasks and addressing them first. This approach not only helps me avoid burnout, but also ensures that the most critical goals remain at the forefront of my efforts. I’m also committed to continuous learning. By staying open to new ideas, whether from reading or learning from my team, I remain adaptable and constantly seek to grow both professionally and personally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}