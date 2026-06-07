Budan Bolt review: An budget espresso maker for the novice coffee lover

What’s the catch?

If you’re buying an espresso machine, then you must keep a couple of things in mind. Firstly, you must remember that a single shot of espresso is 30ml, and a double shot is 60ml. Nowadays, people ignore the shot volume, and calculate weight based on ratios. With an entry-level machine, you needn’t bother with the latter. Secondly, if you’re looking to brew multiple cups at a time, then an espresso machine isn’t for you. Third, if you want more control over your shot, then a semi-automatic or manual machine is the way to go. Otherwise, if you just want a cup, in the easiest possible way, then a fully automatic machine makes sense.