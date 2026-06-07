Budan Bolt review: An budget espresso maker for the novice coffee lover

An espresso machine is not for the faint hearted, and certainly not for coffee novices. I have spent about a month with the Budan Bolt, an entry-level espresso machine, and yes, I was fairly surprised by the quality of the coffee I got from it. At ₹14,499 on Something’s Brewing (a popular place to buy all things coffee), the Budan Bolt (available in black or red) is the right place to start your coffee journey.
An espresso machine is not for the faint hearted, and certainly not for coffee novices. I have spent about a month with the Budan Bolt, an entry-level espresso machine, and yes, I was fairly surprised by the quality of the coffee I got from it. At ₹14,499 on Something’s Brewing (a popular place to buy all things coffee), the Budan Bolt (available in black or red) is the right place to start your coffee journey.
With a dual-brewing method (you can make an espresso using ground coffee or pop in a Nespresso capsule), a choice of a single or double shot and a milk frother, you really do have it all with this machine.
With a dual-brewing method (you can make an espresso using ground coffee or pop in a Nespresso capsule), a choice of a single or double shot and a milk frother, you really do have it all with this machine.
It’s fairly easy to use, up until it isn’t. You start by filling the water tank and turning on the machine to preheat it. Now, here’s the first part where most people get tripped up—the grinding of the beans. It’s recommended that you freshly grind your beans (for that you’d need a coffee grinder as there isn’t one attached to the machine). If the grind size is wrong, then the coffee can taste excessively bitter, or just not taste like coffee at all. You can get them pre-ground from any roaster, but fresh is always preferred.
Once that’s done, place it in the portafilter and tamp evenly. It’s crucial you don’t fill it up too much. Now, locking the portafilter into the machine is the other pain point I had. Doing it without coffee is fairly easy, but with coffee it becomes very difficult. Once you’ve learnt the technique, then it is much easier, but learning it is the tricky part. It took me a good two to three days of constantly trying to get it in one shot.
Finally, press the brew button (single shot or double), and let it extract into a cup. If you like milk-based drinks, then just froth the milk with the steam wand (self-explanatory), and do your best latte/cappuccino art! Once done, enjoy your coffee, and then don’t forget to clean the portafilter immediately after.
What’s the catch?
If you’re buying an espresso machine, then you must keep a couple of things in mind. Firstly, you must remember that a single shot of espresso is 30ml, and a double shot is 60ml. Nowadays, people ignore the shot volume, and calculate weight based on ratios. With an entry-level machine, you needn’t bother with the latter. Secondly, if you’re looking to brew multiple cups at a time, then an espresso machine isn’t for you. Third, if you want more control over your shot, then a semi-automatic or manual machine is the way to go. Otherwise, if you just want a cup, in the easiest possible way, then a fully automatic machine makes sense.
On many budget espresso machines, the companies brag about the “bar pressure”. Unless you’re an expert, once again, you needn’t at all bother about this. More pressure doesn’t necessarily mean a better espresso. In fact, if the pressure is excessively high, then there can be uneven flow through the coffee, and result in a poor shot. Lastly—and I say this after having multiple years of experience with coffee machines—is to invest in a coffee grinder. Or, at the very least, know what grind is best suited for the machine you’re using.
It may take some people twice or thrice the time to master the art of brewing a good shot of espresso from the machine. As they say, your mileage may vary, but like I said at the top, espresso machines aren’t for everyone, even if the espresso itself is.
If after all of this consideration you still want an espresso machine, then the Budan Bolt is a very good place to start. It is relatively inexpensive, and can help you learn the art of making a good espresso shot before you double down and go big. The red version adds a bit more flair in an otherwise boring kitchen cabinet.
What’s the competition?
The direct competition to the Budan Bolt is De’Longhi’s Dedica Espresso machine. It looks almost identical to the Budan Bolt and comes in at ₹16,999 on Amazon India. De’Longhi though, in India, has recently changed their after-sales partner, so be wary of that when purchasing a machine from them. It is available in either black, red, white, or silver. De’Longhi also has a Dedica Duo Cold Brew Espresso machine at ₹19,999. If you’re into cold brews, then this is worth a couple of thousand rupees extra. It is also fairly easy to master.
There are Agaro, Wonderchef, Costar and Vantro machines for half the cost of a Budan and a De’Longhi, but I haven’t heard good things about them from multiple coffee groups that I’m a part of. Some of them even advertise “20 bar pressure”, and so you know another reason why I wouldn’t recommend them. Even if you want to skip the manual and semi-automatic machines, and dive straight into something fully automatic, I’d still recommend the Budan or De’Longhi. The new Phillips Versuni series is also a good investment.
Verdict
A month with the Budan Bolt has taught me a couple of things about the world of coffee. If you’re serious about espresso, then getting a grinder is an absolute must. Moreover, the machine takes time to heat up for the steam function, so there is a bit of a wait between brewing the espresso cup and steaming the milk. The Budan Bolt is a specific kind of coffee machine with a particular target audience in mind. It’s a little bit more effort than, say, a batch brewer and to dial it in takes quite a bit of trial-and-error.
Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.