Budan Bolt review: An budget espresso maker for the novice coffee lover

An espresso machine is not for the faint hearted, and certainly not for coffee novices. I have spent about a month with the Budan Bolt, an entry-level espresso machine, and yes, I was fairly surprised by the quality of the coffee I got from it. At ₹14,499 on Something’s Brewing (a popular place to buy all things coffee), the Budan Bolt (available in black or red) is the right place to start your coffee journey.